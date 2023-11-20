LG UltraGear 34GP63A-B Gaming Monitor $250 $400 Save $150 A fantastic curved gaming monitor with excellent colors, great contrast, 160Hz refresh rate, and more. Right now, you can score this monitor and save $150 off the retail price, bringing it down to $249.99 for a limited time. $250 at Amazon

Black Friday is here, and we're seeing plenty of great deals on laptops and PCs. Of course, monitors are getting some great discounts too, like this LG 34-inch curved gaming monitor that's now down to just $249.99 for a limited time. The monitor not only looks good, but also has some excellent performance numbers as well, like support for HDR10 and a refresh rate up to 160Hz.

What's great about the LG UltraGear 34GP63A-B gaming monitor?

This is an ultrawide gaming monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio, coming in with a resolution of 3440x1440 pixels. You get massive screen real estate thanks to its 34-inch panel that's also quite immersive thanks to the monitor's curve. When it comes to colors, you're getting 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum with support for HDR10. Furthermore, the monitor offers a native refresh rate of 160Hz, a 1ms response time, and support for AMD's FreeSync.

In addition to spectacular visuals, you also get small added gaming perks here and there. The monitor's Dynamic Action Sync provides instant feedback, minimizing input lag, while the Black Stabilizer provides users with visuals that become brighter in darker scenes. Furthermore, the monitor even has a built-in crosshair mode, so you can always keep your aim true even during the most intense gaming sessions. While it won't blow you away, the monitor also offers pretty good sound with a twin speaker system.

For the most part, this is a very good monitor that's great for anyone that's into gaming. You get top-end visuals, excellent features, and it comes in priced at just $249.99, which is $100 less than its retail price.