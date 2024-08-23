LG UltraGear 39GS95QE gaming monitor $897 $1500 Save $603 Ready to discover a new way to watch your favorite movies and play your favorite games? $897 at Amazon $900 at Best Buy $900 at LG

If you really want to up your gaming experience, a great monitor is going to be an absolute must. And we know, some of the best monitors you can buy in 2024 aren't cheap. But if you're serious about your entertainment, then this is going to be one upgrade you're going to want to splurge on. With that said, we're all about finding fantastic discounts on superb products, which is why we think this LG UltraGear OLED monitor deal is going to be just for you.

Right now, you can grab LG's 39-inch curved OLED gaming monitor at a deep discount. Normally, this monitor costs $1,500, but Amazon, Best Buy, and LG are all taking $600 off, which is 40% off its original retail price, dropping it down to $899.99 for a limited time. While this isn't the lowest price we've seen for this model, it's still a pretty good deal, as we've seen it hovering at the $1,000 price point over the past few months.

What's great about this LG OLED curved gaming monitor?

Let's start with the size, because when you're looking at this thing, you're going to be surrounded and immersed in your content thanks to the monitor's large 39-inch panel that features an 800R curve. You'll get incredible vibrant colors that pop and deep black levels thanks to the fantastic OLED panel and DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification.

When it comes to the performance numbers, the monitor features a refresh rate that tops out at 240Hz and a response time that's lightning quick at 0.03ms. And if you're looking for a fluid gaming experience, you can take things up a notch with support from Nvidia's G-Sync and AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro technology.

And while the look of the monitor may seem rather subdued, it does offer nice perks like a monitor stand that can tilt, pivot and is height adjustable. Plus, LG offers a two-year warranty on the monitor, just in case something happens to go wrong. And when it comes to connectivity, you'll have the option of going with HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4.

This monitor really does offer the complete package, especially at its current price. So if you've been looking for a gaming monitor that's going to really elevate your gaming and entertainment experience, grab this LG monitor while you can, because this is one sweet deal you don't want to miss out on. Or if you're looking for something a little smaller, you can always go with the best gaming monitor out right now, which is on sale for $754.