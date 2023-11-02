LG UltraGear 45 OLED Curved WQHD Monitor $1000 $1700 Save $700 The LG UltraGear 45 is a huge monitor with a beautiful and vibrant OLED panel that has a quick 240Hz refresh rate and .03 ms response time. While this monitor typically comes priced at $1700, right now, for a limited time, you can score $700 off the original price if you're a My Best Buy member. $1000 at Best Buy

If you're a My Best Buy member, you're in for a treat with a huge discount on the LG UltraGear 45 that's now $700 off. This massive 45-inch curved OLED gaming monitor not only offers a lot of screen real estate but also features impressive performance elements like a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time.

Furthermore, you're getting a 800R curve that makes images easier on the eyes and also provides a more immersive experience. Large curved monitors are great, but they typically come priced well over a $1000. So if you've been eyeing one for your game room, or needed something new for the office, this deal is going to be for you.

In addition to the specifications listed above, you're going to get beautiful and vibrant colors, along with excellent black levels with HDR10 and DCI-P3 98.5%. The display offers excellent viewing angles and with its anti-glare surface is perfect for even the brightest environments. Furthermore, you get support AMD's FreeSync Premium and Nvidia's G-Sync as well.

When it comes to connectivity, you're getting HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4, and a four pole headphone jack with support for DTS Headphone:X to deliver the most immersive sound experience. Overall, you really can't go wrong with this monitor, and especially at its current sale price. Be sure to sign up for a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership in order to take advantage of this great sale if this monitor seems like a good fit for you,