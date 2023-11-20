LG UltraGear 48GQ900-B $700 $1500 Save $800 A fantastic large OLED gaming monitor that delivers impressive colors and black levels. The monitor offers a variety of features that cater to gamers and comes priced well below its retail price at $700. This is the lowest price we've seen to date on this monitor and is an absolute steal if you're in the market for a new monitor. $700 at Best Buy

Plenty of retailers have already started the Black Friday holiday shopping season early, offering deals on some of the best products of the year. While you can score awesome deals on laptops and other computing products, we've seen some excellent deals on OLED monitors over the past couple of weeks, dropping prices down to the lowest we've seen yet.

With that said, if you've been on the lookout for a large OLED monitor that offers plenty of gaming features, the LG UltraGear 48-inch monitor is going to be a great option. Right now, this monitor is down to its lowest price ever, with the current Black Friday deal knocking $800 off the retail price for a limited time.

What's great about the LG UltraGear 48-inch monitor?

The first thing you're going to love about this monitor is its sheer size. At 48-inches, you're getting a massive gaming monitor that's going to be the highlight of any room. Not only does this monitor offer a large size, but it also has great specifications too with its OLED display that offers vibrant colors and excellent black levels.

In addition, you're going to get a 120Hz variable refresh rate which can be overclocked to 138Hz, 0.1ms (GtG) response time, and anti-glare coating that makes this monitor more viewable in harsher environments. While the design of the monitor is quite subtle, you do get some nice accent lighting on the rear.

Furthermore, there's lots of connectivity, with DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, optical digital out, and USB 3.0 ports. In addition, you're also getting support for Nvidia's G-Sync and AMD's FreeSync as well, along with excellent audio thanks to the 20W speakers and support for DTS HP:X. You really won't find a better monitor at this size and this price.