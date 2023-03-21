LG has just launched the latest in its UltraGear lineup of gaming monitors, and it's quite the unit. The LG UltraGear 49-inch DQHD monitor (model number 49GR85DC-B) packs some top-of-the-line specs for a top-notch ultra-wide gaming experience, and it carries a price tag to match, coming in at $1,300.

For that price, you're getting a massive 49-inch display, but it comes in an ultra-wide 32:9 aspect ratio. This goes well beyond the typical 21:9 aspect ratio of most ultrawide monitors, and it's essentially the equivalent of having two standard 16:9 monitors side by side, except without any bezels or separation between the two. In fact, you can connect two different sources and use one on each half of the screen. On top of that, this is a sharp display, coming in dual Quad HD resolution, or 5120 x 1440, and it also has a very fast 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, so you can get an excellent gaming experience, provided you have a GPU that can handle it. The monitor also supports DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1 inputs, so you can hit the maximum refresh rate and resolution with either option.

That's not all. The LG UltraGear 49GR85DC-B monitor also comes with support for VESA DisplayHDR 1000, meaning it can get extremely bright in HDR scenes and deliver very high contrast for gaming and other media. The display also covers 95% of DCI-P3, so the visual experience should simply be great across the board. To top it all off, the screen supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, so you can avoid screen tearing while still using HDR.

While the monitor lacks built-in speakers, it does have a built-in 4-pole headphone jack with support for DTS Headphone: X, so you can connect your headset directly to it for a more immersive experience. As for the rest of the design, there's RGB lighting on the back, as you'd probably expect with a gaming product. The monitor also includes a "gaming-optimized" UI and features like a frame counter and a crosshair to help you in some games.

As mentioned above, the LG UltraGear 49GR85DC-B costs $1,300, but if you buy it now through April 2, you can also get a free LG UltraGear Gaming Pad, which usually costs $200. This is a reversible desk pad with an RGB-lit base and a USB hub for your peripherals. You can buy the monitor using the link below.