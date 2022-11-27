LG UltraGear 48GQ900-B Great deal $899.99 $1499.99 Save $600 This 48-inch LG monitor has a huge OLED panel with 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, with HDMI 2.1 support so you can use it with the latest PlayStation and Xbox consoles. It also covers 99% of DCI-P3 and supports HDR10. A massive $600 discount makes this a phenomenal deal for how much you're paying. $899.99 at Amazon

There's almost no limit to how much you can spend if you want to create a top-tier gaming setup, but if you want one of the best experiences money can buy, you can save $600 on it right now. We're talking about the LG UltraGear 48GQ900-B, a massive 48-inch gaming monitor with an OLED panel, 4K resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Usually, this incredible monitor would cost you $1,499.99, but this deal brings it down to just $899.99, and for that price, you can't ask for much more.

Indeed, a 48-inch panel is massive for a gaming monitor, and that's partly because this is also meant to be used with the latest consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. You have three HDMI inputs, including HDMI 2.1 support, meaning you can play in 4K 120Hz with these consoles for games that support it. Of course, there's also a DisplayPort input for your gaming PC, and the monitor can be overclocked to 136Hz if you want that little extra smoothness.

The fact that this is an OLED panel makes it all the sweeter, too. OLED means each pixel is individually lit, which means they can also turn off when needed, and that results in a very high contrast ratio of 1,500,000:1. Pair that with HDR10 support, and you can have a fantastic HDR experience with this display. The display also covers 99% of the DCI-P3 color space, so colors will look great, too, and you can use this screen to watch movies with stunning quality. It's more like a TV in some ways thanks to that huge panel.

This monitor has been discounted before, but this huge price cut to just $899.99 is makes it an incredible deal, and it's the first time it's been this low. It's still pricy, but if you've been waiting for the chance to grab it, this is it.

If you're looking for something a bit more conventional, there are a lot of other great monitors discounted right now, and you can find them in our roundup of Black Friday PC and laptop deals.