Get this LG UltraGear gaming monitor for just $280 this Cyber Monday

Need a new gaming monitor? LG’s UltraGear brand includes some great gaming displays, and today, you can grab one of the better models for just $277 at Amazon. The LG UltraGear 27GN800-B is a 27-inch gaming monitor with Quad HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, promising both a sharp and smooth gaming experience. Usually going for $360, you can grab this LG UltraGear monitor for just $280 for Cyber Monday. You can also get it for $280 at Walmart, which is just $3 more.

The LG UltraGear 27GN800-B comes with 2560 x 1440 resolution, which is the standard Quad HD resolution in the 16:9 aspect ratio. That’s still the most popular aspect ratio for gaming, though some might prefer a wider screen. The IPS panel also covers 99% of the sRGB color space and it supports HDR10, though it’s not a super bright panel to make the HDR effect as evident as more expensive displays might offer.

Additionally, you get a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, plus support for AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility. These adaptive sync technologies ensure a stutter-free gaming experience even when frame rates dip. There’s also a 1ms grey-to-grey response time, so you can’t blame input delays when you miss a shot while gaming.

One potential downside of this monitor is the stand, which doesn’t support swiveling or height adjustments. It has some tilt control, though not the widest. It does support VESA mounting, which might give you a bit more control if you have a setup to accommodate that.

With this big Cyber Monday deal, the LG UltraGear LG 27GN800-B is one of the best monitors you can buy at this price. It’s sharp, smooth, has solid color coverage, and it has small borders, which is good if you plan on buying more than one for a multi-monitor setup. If you want to check out other options, we’ve highlighted a few monitors in our Cyber Monday PC deals hub. And for all things mobile tech, check out our smartphone-focused Cyber Monday deals list.