LG Ultrawide 29WQ600-W $167 $250 Save $83 The LG UltraWide FHD 29-inch monitor is an excellent monitor for productivity. It has a 21:9 aspect ratio and a crisp 2560 x 1080 resolution. USB-C connectivity makes things easy, and you get extra ports like DisplayPort, and HDMI, too, and integrated dual 7W speakers. $167 at Amazon

With Cyber Monday upon us after the madness of Black Friday, there are a ton of great monitor deals to be had. One fantastic one is the LG UltraWide 29inch monitor, featuring a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 2560x1080 resolution. It has USB-C connectivity along with support for DisplayPort and HDMI, and even a set of integrated 7W speakers. What's more, you can get it for just $167, a whopping $83 or 33% off.

This monitor is fantastic primarily for productivity reasons, as video editors will especially understand the importance of a wider monitor for working along a video timeline. It also benefits programmers or people who just want to have multiple programs open on the same screen. There are a ton of reasons why you might want an ultrawide monitor, and even gamers will appreciate the immersion of their favorite games on a wider screen.

It's a very simple monitor without any frills, but that's good enough for most people who just want a monitor that will help them in their day-to-day productive lives. You'll get a wide display, good colors, and a boost to your productivity and your wallet thanks to the money that you'll save. XDA writer Karthik Iyer has previously spoken about how he finds ultrawide monitors better for productivity versus multiple monitors, as you don't need to worry about alignment, which I can definitely respect.

All in all, if you've been thinking about purchasing an ultrawide monitor, this is probably the one to go for. It's one of the cheapest and best ones that you'll get.