LG UltraWide 34WP65C-B LG 34WP65C-B $339.99 $499.99 Save $160 This LG UltraWide monitor comes in a very sharp QHD resolution and with a smooth 160Hz refresh rate, giving you a great visual experience for work and play. At just $340, it's a total bargain. $339.99 at Amazon

Ultra-wide monitors are great for productivity, and with this Black Friday deal, they're good for your wallet, too. The LG UltraWide 34WP65C is being discounted from its usual $499.99 price tag to just $339.99 - a big $160 discount that makes this the best time to upgrade your setup. That's the lowest price we've ever seen on this monitor, and you're getting a lot for your money here.

For starters, this is a big screen. It's a 34-inch panel and it comes in a 21:9 aspect ratio, which makes this a fantastic screen for multitasking. You can easily display multiple apps side by side with the screen real estate provided, so it's easier to keep up with all your tasks. On top of that, it has a sharp Quad HD resolution (3440 x 1440), which makes it even easier to split the screen without losing image quality. The monitor also covers 99% of sRGB, so while it's not mind-blowing if you work in Photoshop, it's great for all kinds of office work or even gaming.

And on that note, this monitor comes with a super-smooth 160Hz refresh rate, so yes, you can use it for gaming and have a great experience with it. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium so you shouldn't have any tearing issues in your games. The screen also supports HDR10 though the panel isn't meant for the best HDR experience.

The monitor also has two built-in MaxxAudio speakers, each with 7W of power, so you're going to get a pretty immersive audio experience. It also has a headphone jack if you'd rather use your headphones. On the topic of ports, there are two HDMI ports, though they only support up to a 85Hz refresh rate at max resolution (which is still very good). There's also a DisplayPort input that supports the full 160Hz.

Whether it's for office use or gaming, this is a great monitor to have at home, and this new price tag makes it too good to pass up. You'll want to snatch this up while you can. You may also want to check out other Black Friday deals on PCs and accessories if you're looking for other gear for your setup.