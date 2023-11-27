LG UltraWide 49WQ95C $897 $1500 Save $603 The LG UltraWide 49WQ95C is an extremely wide monitor with a 32:9 aspect ratio and Dual Quad HD resolution. It basically acts as two monitors in one, and it has multiple inputs for all your devices. $897 at Amazon $900 at Best Buy

Cyber Monday is finally here, and it marks the end of a long weekend jam-packed with amazing deals. Luckily, you can still find some fantastic discounts on the best laptops and computing hardware. Speaking of hardware, this limited-time discount on the LG Ultrawide 49WQ95C is probably one of the best deals on a monitor this Cyber Monday!

What’s great about the LG Ultrawide 49WQ95C?

Designed for professionals who value productivity over all else, ultrawide monitors are exactly what they sound like; they’re extremely wide and possess huge aspect ratios, making them perfect for multitasking. And the LG 49WQ95C has everything you’d want from a premium ultrawide.

The monitor packs a massive 49-inch Nano IPS display with a 5120x1440 resolution and a 32:9 aspect ratio, which is pretty fantastic even for a high-end ultrawide display. With a screen this large, you can use it as two independent screens that aren’t separated by bezels.

Boasting 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, this flagship ultrawide screen from LG is great for those who require high color accuracy for their workloads. At the same, it packs tons of features to make it a worthwhile option for gamers.

If you're looking to expand your workspace but only want one monitor, this is a fantastic solution.

Since it's compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia’s G-Sync technology, you can enjoy your favorite games without screen tearing, regardless of whether you’re rocking a Team Red or a Team Green GPU. Thanks to its high 144Hz refresh rate, it’s pretty good for competitive gaming, too.

With its impressive features, the LG Ultrawide 49WQ95C is worth the original price of $1,500. But for a limited time, you can make this high-end monitor yours for just $897!