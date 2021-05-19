LG’s unreleased flagship and rollable phones are allegedly being sold to employees

LG had been working on two interesting devices before it shut down its smartphone business earlier this year. According to various reports, the company was developing a full-fledged flagship codenamed Rainbow, along with a phone with a rollable display. While you won’t be able to get your hands on either of these phones now, a few lucky LG employees will be able to purchase them.

LG Rainbow (LG Velvet 2 Pro) SD888

6.8″ FHD+ OLED 120Hz

8/128

4500mAh Limited 3000 unit sales delayed due to high popularity and discussing extending warranty from 6 months to 24 months

Only LG Electronics Korea employees can buy max 2 units per person

Resale prohibited $176 pic.twitter.com/478IMUbgj7 — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) May 17, 2021

According to Twitter user FrontTron, who shared live images of both phones early last month, LG will sell limited units of both devices to its employees in South Korea. In a recent string of tweets, FrontTron revealed that the company had planned a limited sale of 3000 LG Rainbow devices and an unspecified number of the LG Rollable phone. However, the company has delayed the sale “due to high popularity.”

LG Velvet 2 Pro (LG Universal 2nd Gen, LG Rainbow, LM-V700N) Unlocked unit

Approx. 3000 units

Resale prohibited

Black, Bronze, Ivory

Avail. only to Korea LG employees (max. 2 unit per person)

Around USD 170

Around 6 months of After Service (while parts last)

No software updates pic.twitter.com/mSuRpUQDa8 — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) May 15, 2021

Since the tweet mentions that the company was looking to sell the LG Rainbow for around $170 a unit, we can see why many employees may have rushed to get their hands on the device. After all, it’s a 2021 flagship with a Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 6.8-inch FHD+ 120HZ OLED display, and a 4,500mAh battery. At that price, I’m sure LG would be able to sell well over a million units of the LG Rainbow in just a few days. Sadly, that won’t be the case anytime soon. It’s also worth mentioning that LG has prohibited its employees from reselling the unreleased devices, so there’s a slim chance you’ll find one on eBay in the future.