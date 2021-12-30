LG’s new “OLED EX” TV panel promises up to 30% more brightness than conventional OLEDs

LG on Wednesday introduced its next generation of TV panels called OLED EX. The new panel promises numerous benefits over conventional OLEDs, including much higher brightness, better picture quality, improved color accuracy, and more.

LG says its new OLED EX panel uses deuterium instead of hydrogen used by current OLED panels (via 9to5Mac). The company managed to successfully convert the hydrogen elements present in organic light emitting elements into stable deuterium and apply these compounds to OLED EX. LG explains the use of deuterium compounds together with personalized image processing algorithms land enhanced stability and efficiency to the organic lightemitting diodes. When compared to hydrogen compounds, deuterium allows the panel to output up to 30% brighter light while still maintaining high efficiency.

“Deuterium compounds are used to make highly efficient organic light-emitting diodes that emit stronger light. LG Display has successfully converted the hydrogen elements present in organic light emitting elements into stable deuterium and managed to apply the compounds to OLED EX for the first time,” wrote LG in a blog post.

The OLED EX panel also uses LG’s personalized algorithms to predict the usage of organic light emitting diodes “after learning individual viewing patterns, and precisely controls the display’s energy input to more accurately express the details and colors of the video content being played.”

In addition to the increased brightness output and enhanced picture quality, OLED EX also promises to reduce bezel thickness by up to 30%. LG says they were able to reduce the bezel from 6mm to 4mm on 65-inch OLED panels.

LG plans to integrate OLED EX technology into its OLED TV panels starting from Q2 2022. However the company didn’t disclose when we can expect new TVs with OLED EX to hit the shelves.

LG will also be showcasing its new transparent OLED panels at CES 2022 next month.