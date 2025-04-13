LG Class UT70 Series TV $350 $600 Save $250 If you've been looking to upgrade your TV on the cheap, this one from LG is going to be a pretty good option, especially now that it's down to just $350. $350 at Best Buy

While we love a good monitor, if you're looking for a larger-sized display, a TV is probably going to be a better and more affordable option. Now, there are plenty of options available in 2025, with TVs ranging in price from dirt cheap to fairly pricey. Luckily, you don't always need to pay a whole lot if you're looking for something with good picture quality, and a decent set of features.

That's where this LG UT70 series TV comes in to play, with its large 65-inch LED panel and webOS smart features that make it easy to access all your favorite streaming apps. Perhaps the best part is that it's usually priced at $600, but can now be had for much less thanks to a special discount that knocks $250 off, dropping it to its lowest price at $350.

What's great about the LG's UT70 series TV?

Now, the first thing that's going to jump out at you is the price. For $350, you're getting a lot of TV here, with this model providing excellent bang for your buck. You get a 65-inch 4K LED panel that produces impressive colors, delivers good contrast, and also packs a bunch of smart features as well.

The TV also supports HDR10 Pro, and can really make all your content pop thanks to its LG's α5 AI Processor Gen 7. There's also a filmmaker mode that will allow you to experience how films were meant to be, and with virtual 5.1, you'll get an immersive audio experience as well that comes without any additional equipment necessary.

This TV is powered by LG's webOS system, providing easy access to apps like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, and so many more. You also get access to a bunch of free TV channels as well, along with five years of software updates. And last but not least, the price's now down to $350. So if you need something new, get it now before this deal's gone.