The LG V50 ThinQ’s Android 12 update starts rolling out to users

It’s hard to believe that it has been a little over a year since LG announced that it would be exiting the smartphone business. Despite its exit, the company has continued to support its devices, offering security and OS updates for some of its recent releases. If you’re still using your LG V50 ThinQ, you’d be glad to know that the company is rolling out an Android 12 update to those in the United States.

According to 9to5Google, U.S. wireless carrier Verizon has issued an update for the LG V50 ThinQ. While this is great news, what isn’t so great is that the update won’t be fully fleshed out. Although important privacy features like active sensor indicators will be present, the update will not feature the beautiful cosmetic changes that come with Android 12. Unfortunately, the device will stick with the Android 11 user interface, with users missing out on the fresh look of Material You.

This could be the LG V50 ThinQ’s final update.

The update is currently only available for the Verizon branded version of the LG V50 ThinQ, but it is presumed that the update will arrive on other U.S. carriers soon. Previously, Verizon also delivered an unexpected update for the LG Wing, enabling support for the wireless carrier’s C-Band 5G network while updating the handset with Android’s April 2022 security update.

For the time being, LG owners will have more peace of mind, but the sun is setting. If you’ve been thinking about taking the plunge and upgrading your phone, you’ll probably want to check out our extensive guide on some of the cheapest Android smartphones currently available. If you’re looking for the best smartphone on the market, we have a guide featuring the best Android and iOS smartphones. Also, don’t forget that Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, so there will be plenty of deals to be had.

Source: 9to5Google