LG has started rolling out stable Android 12 to the T-Mobile LG V60

Even though LG no longer makes Android smartphones, the company is doing a decent job of keeping its existing models up to date. Over the last few weeks, it has rolled out stable Android 12 releases for multiple variants of the LG Velvet. And now, it’s rolling out a similar update for the LG V60.

The Android 12 update for the LG V60 is reportedly rolling out the T-Mobile variant (LM-V600TM) at the moment. According to a screenshot shared on Reddit, the update measures around 1.17GN, and it brings all the new features Google introduced in Android 12. In addition, it packs a couple of bug fixes, security updates, and system improvements.

A screenshot shared on the LG V60 – Velvet – Wing Telegram channel further notes that the update has the software version V600TM30b, and it also packs the Android security patches for March 2022.

Interestingly, T-Mobile doesn’t mention the LG V60 in its Android 12 tracker, so it’s great to see LG rolling out an update for the variant anyway. Unfortunately, that’s not the case with the Verizon variant of the device. The LG V60 from Verizon is still stuck on Android 11, and we have no information on when it will receive a similar update. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as Verizon starts rolling it out.

It’s worth mentioning that the LG V60 is slated to receive three Android OS upgrades. Since the device launched with Android 10 out of the box, you can expect LG to update it to Android 13. However, given the pace at which LG is releasing the Android 12 update, you shouldn’t expect the Android 13 release to hit your device before March next year.

Have you received the Android 12 update on your T-Mobile LG V60? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Reddit, Telegram