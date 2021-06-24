LG’s last flagship phone is now in the hands of YouTubers

Following the shutdown of LG’s smartphone division, we learned that the company had been gearing up to release two more devices, one of which is a successor to the LG Velvet. They’re both only available for LG employees to buy, but the LG Velvet 2 Pro (which only had 3000 units) is now already in the hands of YouTubers.

Korean YouTuber ITSub (H/T @FrontTron on Twitter) got their hands on the Velvet 2 Pro at a price equivalent to $175.94 at current exchange rates, making this an incredible price to performance ratio. It makes sense though, as this device was apparently sold to employees at a price somewhere in the ballpark of $176. While resale was prohibited, realistically it was inevitable that someone was going to get their hands on it who could show it off to the general public.

The LG Velvet 2 is a flagship smartphone through and through, packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, a 6.8-inch FHD+ OLED 120Hz panel, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,500 mAh battery. It bears a strong resemblance to the original Velvet and clearly follows a similar design language to the LG Wing as well. The Velvet 2 Pro isn’t going to get much in the way of software support and is sold to employees more or less as-is.

As much as people loved to laugh at LG’s failures, it’s sad that things went the way they did for the company. Their phones were innovative and packed full of unique features, and devices like the Wing have never been attempted by competitors. LG always tried to focus on something different, like the dual screens of the G8X ThinQ, or the quad DAC of the V30. Losing a competitor that can push other companies to do more is never good, and the LG Velvet 2 Pro so far looks like it could have been one of the best devices ever released by LG. Even though ITSub’s video is in Korean, it’s an interesting watch if you want to see what could have been.

Featured image: ITSub