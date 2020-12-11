LG announces Android 11 Beta Preview for the LG Velvet
December 11, 2020 6:33pm Comment

LG announces Android 11 Beta Preview for the LG Velvet

In a perfect world, Android 11 would already be available for every phone released in the last 18 months. But it’s a slow process, and if you’re an LG Velvet owner, your patience will soon be rewarded.

LG announced that an Android 11 beta preview for the LG Velvet will soon be available in South Korea. If you’re hoping to test the update out, you can sign up via the LG Quick Help app; the preview will then be rolled out as an over-the-air update.

It’s unclear how long LG plans to run the beta program before rolling out a stable build for LG Velvet owners. Hopefully not long, but in the event we are in for a wait, at least we have the changelog to obsess over:

LG Velvet Android 11 Beta Preview changelog

Added a notification window for conversation

Added message bubble function Added function to check deleted notification history

Added’Allow this time only’ function to grant permission only once when running the app

Added the ability to hide silent notifications IoT device control function added to the power screen

Navigation bar hiding function added to gesture mode Night time lapse and quick view function added to basic camera application

QR code scanning function added to basic camera application settings

Added keyboard size and position adjustment function

Announced earlier this year, the LG Velvet is a sleek handset that features a 6.8-inch POLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, and a triple-camera setup. One thing that sets the device apart is that it features a special digitizer that enables Wacom stylus support with up to 4096 pressure levels.It’s a nice device, and one that will undoubtedly be made better with the arrival of Android 11.

If you’re not in South Korea and can’t sign up for the LG Velvet Android 11 beta preview, well, we feel for you. But with testing now underway, hopefully this means that a stable release is not far off.

LG Velvet Forums

Tags Android 11LG Velvet

About author

Brandon Russell
Brandon Russell

Brandon's love of technology can be traced back to his childhood, when he would obsessively watch Back to the Future. Since then he's followed the industry and its many innovations, from handheld consoles to powerful smartphones. He's still waiting on a hoverboard.

Load Comments