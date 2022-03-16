LG starts rolling out the first stable Android 12 update to the LG Velvet

Towards the end of last month, LG shared an update on its support website confirming that it would release the Android 12 update to the LG Velvet in Q1 2022. As promised, the company has now started rolling out the first stable Android 12 release for the device in its home market of South Korea.

According to a recent post on LG’s support website, the Android 12 update for the LG Velvet has started rolling out to some users in South Korea. At the moment, it isn’t clear if the update is available for all variants of the LG Velvet or not, but we expect to receive some clarification from the company when the update starts rolling out more widely.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

LG Velvet’s Android 12 update brings all the new features Google introduced in Android 12. These include the Material You design changes, wallpaper-based theming, a new privacy dashboard, new widgets, and more. LG might have packed a couple of additional features in the release, but we can’t confirm that as of now. We’ll have to wait until the update starts rolling out in more regions to confirm if it includes any additional features.

For the unware, all variants of the LG Velvet launched with Android 10 out of the box. LG updated the devices to Android last year, and it has already confirmed that the devices will receive Android 13 as well. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as the company releases more details about the upcoming updates.

It’s also worth noting that LG also plans to release security updates for the LG Wing, Q51, Q52, Q61, and Q92 in Q1 2022. However, the company is yet to share a definite release timeline for the same.

Are you still using your LG Velvet? Have you received the Android 12 update on your device? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: LG