LG’s webOS smart TV platform will soon be available on TVs from other brands

LG lifted the covers off webOS 6.0, its latest smart TV platform, earlier this year in January. The update introduced various changes, including an updated home screen, support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, a new Next Picks feature for enhanced content discovery, and much more. On top of that, the company also announced that the updated software experience will receive native Google Stadia and NVIDIA GeForce NOW support on select 2021 LG smart TV models later this year. Some of these features might even make their way to smart TVs from other manufacturers this year, as LG has now revealed that it has started licensing webOS to other TV brands.

According to a recent report from The Verge, LG’s webOS will soon be found on TVs from other brands. The company has started licensing the software platform to other TV manufacturers, with brands like RCA, Ayonz, and Konka already on board. In a press release on the matter, LG said, “This has the potential to reshape the TV business for both technology and content providers while significantly growing LG’s presence and prominence in the global home entertainment market.”

Sadly, LG currently isn’t offering webOS 6.0 to other TV brands, and its “powered by webOS TV” platform is based on the older webOS 5.0 release. However, that may change in the near future. Elaborating on the licensing agreement, LG has revealed that TV manufacturers who sign up for the “powered by webOS TV” platform will receive “the familiar and highly acclaimed UX design along with a rich pool of features such as voice search and control, integrated AI algorithms, and easy connectivity” that webOS is known for. They will also get access to a wide array of content options, including access to popular streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, sports streaming service DAZN, and LG Channels. A few compatible TV models will also come with LG’s Magic Motion remote controller.