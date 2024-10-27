65-inch model LG C4 Smart TV $1500 $2700 Save $1200 One of the best OLED TVs you can buy that doesn't cost an arm and a leg. Right now, you can score $1,200 off this LG C4 as it drops to its lowest price yet. $1500 at Best Buy

When it comes to TVs, LG knows what it's doing, as its been in the industry for some time, creating some of the best models that you can buy. Those looking to go OLED this year will want to look out for the LG C4 series, offering excellent features and fantastic colors. Furthermore, the price is also quite good as well, with this latest discount knocking $1,200 off this 65-inch model for a limited time. This is the best price we've seen so far so be sure to grab it while you still can.

What's great about LG C4 series TVs?

Let's talk about performance here, because that's going to be one of the only things that matters when you're going for an OLED TV. This model delivers excellent and vibrant colors, along with fantastic black levels, with support for Dolby Vision and a Filmmaker Mode that will allow you to watch movies as intended.

You'll also get excellent gaming support as well, with up to 144Hz refresh rate and a 0.01ms response time, and support for Nvidia's G-Sync and AMD's FreeSync Premium technology. Sound is also going to be on point with this model, providing robust audio that comes to life with Dolby Atmos.

So, if you want to use this as a monitor for your games, you can do so as well. Or if you want to pop this into your living room, that's also going to work too. This TV really can do it all and will provide an excellent visual and audio experience. Furthermore, the TV also provides a fantastic UI interface that makes it easy to navigate around menus.

Plus you can access all your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Prime, HBO's Max, Disney+, and more. And while the 65-inch model is currently on sale, you can also purchase a variety of other sizes to suit your needs. Just be sure to grab this deal while you can, or if you're on the fence, here are some other TV options and monitor recommendations as well.