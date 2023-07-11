When it comes to picking a PC case to build a system inside, Lian Li is a name that pops up when shopping around and that's for good reason. The company is responsible for creating some of the best-looking cases out there. Whether you're after a Mini-ITX case or one that can hold just about anything, there's a Lian Li case for just about everyone.

Lian Li O11 Dynamic Evo

The Lian Li O11 Dynamic EVO is so popular, it's almost considered not cool to use it for a PC build. Still, it's one of the better-built chassis around, and you can go all-out with up to three 360mm radiators and can even be built in a reverse mode to create a truly unique system. And if you fancy yourself as the next big shot in the custom open-loop water cooling scene, the O11 Dynamic EVO can hold all the necessary components.

The lighting can be controlled by your motherboard and cable management is incredibly straightforward. If you aren't a fan of the standard positioning for the I/O, it can be relocated which goes to show just how customizable this chassis is. We've recommended the Lian Li O11 Dynamic EVO in our buyer's guides, including one for the best PC cases, and would suggest it to be a strong buy at its usual listing price, which makes this discount all the more appealing.

The Lian Li O11 Dynamic EVO is an amazing piece of kit. It's one of the more popular PC case designs with a clean look and plenty of tempered glass. It's easy to build a PC inside this discounted chassis and you'll be able to push all your components hard.

Lian Li Lancool 205M Mesh

If you're not after a large ATX mid-tower, we'd recommend something such as the Lian Li Lancool 205M Mesh. This is a more compact chassis but still manages to support up to a Micro-ATX motherboard. Mini-ITX boards can be extremely expensive and limiting due to their size, so having the option for a Micro ATX motherboard makes the 205M Mesh an ideal choice for compact gaming PC builds. For storage, it's possible to install up to three 2.5-inch and one single 3.5-inch drive or two 2.5-inch and two 3.5-inch drives. We'd recommend choosing a motherboard with at least two M.2 slots to ensure ample options for storage.

To get you started, Lian Li includes two ARGB 140mm fans on the front panel. A further three 120mm fans can be installed throughout the case, one on the rear and two on the top panel. A total of five fans with a full mesh front panel allows for a lot of cool air to be pulled through the chassis and cool internal components. It's worth noting that only a 240mm radiator can be installed inside the Lancool 250M Mesh, one on the front and another on the top panel. Dust filters are located on the bottom and top of the case, helping to keep the inside free from particles. It's a premium chassis at a reasonable price of less than $100 with this Prime Day discount.

The Lian Li Lancool 205M Mesh is a compact chassis that manages to support an ATX motherboard and even some of the larger graphics cards.

Saving money on premium PC cases for Prime Day is easy with the sheer number of discounts available across the two days. Lian Li makes some excellent chassis and we're fans of both the Lian Li O11 Dynamic EVO and Lancool 205M Mesh. The former is designed for those who want to show off all their computer parts, some of which could also be found on sale for Prime Day. The O11 Dynamic EVO is a popular case for good reasons. It's easy to build a PC inside, has a striking clean design, and allows for a custom open-loop water cooling solution to be installed.

The Lancool 205M Mesh is a little more niche, requiring a Mini-ITX or Micro ATX motherboard. It's more compact, allowing the system to be installed in places where space is at a premium yet allows for an AIO with a 240mm radiator to be installed, which should be more than enough to cool even an Intel Core i9 or AMD Ryzen 9 processor.