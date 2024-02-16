Key Takeaways Lian Li has developed a PC desk that houses all of the computer's hardware, making it a unique and space-saving solution for those struggling with desk space.

The desk can accommodate two computers, allowing for one side dedicated to gaming and the other for streaming or data processing.

The desk is transparent by default, showcasing the RGB components, but can also be toggled to go opaque. It features a built-in translucent monitor but can also connect to an external monitor. No price or release date has been announced, but it promises to be a stylish and desirable office desk.

Are you struggling to find room on your desk to fit your PC? Well, what if your desk was the PC? This is what Lian Li is achieving with its new PC case, as all of the PC's hardware is kept inside the very desk you sit at.

Lian Li's new see-through computer desk

Lian Li revealed this fancy new desk during part two of its digital expo. The video goes into great detail as to how the PC desk works, and it's a great watch if the idea of your desk also acting as your computer is appealing to you.

The desk has room to fit two different computers within it. The video shows off one potential way you can use this setup, with one side dedicated to rendering video games and the other used for processing data for streaming. Essentially, it would combine a gaming PC and a streaming PC in one.

By default, the desk is transparent, allowing you to see the RGB components within. If you're not a fan of seeing your computer's hardware, you can toggle the desk surface to go opaque instead. The desk features a translucent monitor built within the surface, but you can also use an external monitor if you don't want to do your work while constantly looking down.

Given that it's a preview, Lian Li hasn't revealed a price or when it intends to release it to the public. However, if the product looks as stylish as it does in the video, it's bound to be one of the best office desks you can buy.