The Liberty 3 Pro TWS from Anker Soundcore are down to just $90 this sale season

Anker is quickly making a name for itself in the audio space, especially for delivering value in the budget and mid-range space. While the company did recently launch the Liberty 4 with a stem design, the Liberty 3 Pro continue to hold their own space. This is even more true when you consider that you can pick these great earbuds for just $90, making it a good option for people who want smaller non-stem design earphones.

This is not the first time that the Liberty 3 Pro are down to this price — you could get them for this price around the July sale season as well. But if you missed that opportunity, these are down to $90 again, and for that price, you get some tremendous value. You can pick them off Amazon for the reduced price, but if they go out of stock there, you can pick them off of Anker’s website with a discount coupon that pops up while adding them to the cart.

What lets the Liberty 3 Pro stand out from the crowd is that it comes with a bunch of wing tip options that you can choose from, in addition to the usual ear tip sizes. The wing tips help keep the earbuds in place, which is good if you find yourself easily shaking off other earbuds. There is Bluetooth 5.2 with Bluetooth multipoint for dual-device connection, and codec support for LDAC, AAC, and SBC. The sound quality on the Liberty 3 Pro can be described as being bass-heavy, but they are good for most average consumers. The ANC is admittedly not the best in the business, but given the pricing, you’re getting good value here too. You also get great battery life, and the case also supports Qi wireless charging.

