Microsoft has announced a special edition Surface Pro Liberty Keyboard with Slim Pen 2, and a special Liberty Edition Surface Pro 9. The unique Type Cover keyboard celebrates 10 years of Surface and is priced at $300. You can buy the Type Cover from Microsoft and the special Surface Pro 9 Liberty Special Edition from the London-based design firm, Liberty, though supplies are quite limited in both cases.

Compared to typical Surface Type Covers, this Liberty Keyboard is quite unique. As you can tell, it's not solid-colored. Rather, this Type of Cover features an imprinted design based on the natural bloom flower effect of the Windows 11 stock wallpapers. According to Microsoft, the design was created by Adam Herbert and his team at Liberty.

That team puts unique thought into their products and designs like this one, going outside to draw and get inspired by the real world. It's why you'll notice blueish flowers on the Type Cover. The design of that Liberty Keyboard with Slim Pen 2 also matches up with the special Surface Pro 9 Liberty Special Edition. It's laser engraved and isn't an ordinary Surface Pro 9. Currently, the special edition is listed on the Liberty website for a price of $1,800. It comes with 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and the Intel Core i5-1235U CPU.

It's not strange for Microsoft to release extraordinary Type Covers like the Liberty Keyboard with Slim Pen 2. Microsoft in the past had special edition Surface Type Covers featuring the logo of NFL teams. The Surface Pro 9 Liberty Special Edition, though, is really a special treat, as it seems like a product that will be quite hard to find. Liberty's website lists that it won't ship to the United States and we don't see it listed on the Microsoft Store. Microsoft detailed that there are limited quantities available only at Liberty and Microsoft Stores in select markets.

Source: Microsoft