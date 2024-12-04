Following the massive success of the first Raspberry Pi, several manufacturers have cropped up in the Single-Board Computer space, with each company putting its own spin on the classic SBC formula. Libre Computer is one such manufacturer, and while it’s not as popular as Radxa, Orange Pi, Odroid, or other Raspberry Pi rivals, it offers some cool boards with unique functionalities.

The Libre Computer Alta AML-A311D-CC is one such SBC, which bears a built-in 5 TOPS AI accelerator as its standout feature. Since you can mess around with TensorFlow Lite drivers, the Alta AI can be tempting for machine learning enthusiasts who wish to harness the power of AI in their computing projects... or so you'd think. Unfortunately, Libre Computer has cut quite a few corners when designing the product, with the low RAM capacity and compatibility issues standing out as sore thumbs in what could have been a decent SBC.

Not the best SBC out there Libre Computer Alta 6 / 10 Built for budget DIY experts, the Libre Computer Alta is an affordable SBC that crams four Tensor Cores and eight Neuro Cores into a miniature chassis. It also has an AI accelerator that can deliver 5 TOPS of performance, though app compatibility is another issue althogether. Pros Armed with a 5 TOPS AI accelerator

Includes a full-size HDMI port Cons Limited number of compatible operating systems

Performance issues and prone to microstutters

RAM is limited to 4GB

No Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity $60 at Amazon

Price, specifications, and availability

Unlike typical SBCs, the Libre Computer Alta is only available in a 4GB model. It debuted last year with a $60 price tag and costs about the same on Amazon and LoverRPi.

Libre Computer Alta Storage MicroSD card CPU Amlogic A311D SoC Memory 4GB LPDDR4 RAM Operating System Debian, Raspbian, Fedora Workstation Ports 4x USB 3.0 Type-A, 1GbE RJ45, 40-pin GPIO header, 3-pin UART, PoE pinouts, 1x CSI connector, 1x DSI connector Display HDMI 2.0 (with HDR support) GPU Mali-G52 MP4 Starting Price $60 Wireless Connectivity No Expand

Appearance and port selection

A cool-looking board in the typical Raspberry Pi form-factor

The Libre Computer Alta has the same dimensions as mainline Raspberry Pi boards, though it rocks an all-white chassis instead of the typical green or blue color schemes. While its port selection isn’t as expansive as the Radxa X4’s, the SBC has its fair share of connectivity options — at least as far as physical ports are concerned. Rather than featuring a mixture of USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 sockets, the Alta has four USB Type-A 3.0 ports alongside a 1 Gigabit RJ45 connection. Display-wise, you’re looking at a single full-sized HDMI connector, which supports 4K HDR output, and you also get a dedicated 3.5mm audio jack near the bottom.

Aside from that, the Alta AML-A311D-CC is equipped with 40-pin GPIO pinouts and some extra pins for UART and PoE connectivity. You also get a DSI port and a CSI connection to interface display and camera modules with the SBC. The lack of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity is a bummer, and so is the absence of a dedicated M.2 SSD slot.

Software

Not too many compatible operating systems

The OS compatibility and app support can make or break an SBC, and the Alta has a decent collection of images on its support page. Or that's how it would appear at first glance. Unfortunately, many of the images haven’t been updated for the Alta board, with the OpenSUSE page displaying placeholder text instead of actual images. Likewise, the page containing Android images doesn’t have a single file for the Alta AML-A311D-CC.

Meanwhile, the repository provides IMG files for Ubuntu 23.04, though the SBC was unable to display the GUI of the distro on a monitor. Thankfully, the Alta was able to run the aarch64 variant of Fedora Workstation as well as the ported versions of Debian and Raspbian.

Performance

Not very responsive and prone to bugs