Lifetime access to Babbel language learning has now dropped to just $179

Seeing your friends and exploring the world is really difficult right now. What better time to learn a language? Babbel makes the process fun, with lessons based around picture quizzes and native speaker audio. For a limited time, you can get lifetime access to the app — including all 14 languages — for just $179 at the XDA Developers Depot. That is the lowest price anywhere.

Besides the obvious benefits of education, learning a language now means you will be ready for when travel is possible again. In the meantime, you can enjoy all those international movies on Netflix.

Babbel can help you get there faster. Developed by over 100 expert linguists, this app makes learning a language genuinely fun. Just as importantly, you start by learning everyday vocabulary — so you can start building your conversation skills in week one.

Starting with the fundamentals, lessons take around 10 to 15 minutes each day. You pick up new words via multiple-choice quizzes and simulated conversations, and the app even uses speech recognition technology to provide feedback.

Rated at 4.5 stars on Android and 4.6 on iOS, Babbel also offers offline learning and personalized review sessions. With 14 languages to choose from, your entire bucket list should be covered!

Lifetime unlimited access is worth $399, but you can get your subscription today for just $179. This huge discount won’t be around forever, so grab it now!

Prices subject to change.

