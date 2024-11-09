The LincPlus LincStation N1 comes with an Unraid license, which allows the OS to be used on the network-attached storage (NAS) device with its six SSD slots. I'm not the biggest fan of Unraid, largely due to my familiarity with TrueNAS so I loaded up TrueNAS SCALE on the LincStation N1's internal storage. The result was so good that the device now runs my home-based Jellyfin media streaming platform. Before buying this enclosure, it's good to know that the OS can be quickly switched to any other aftermarket solution.

LincPlus LincStation N1 The LincPlus LincStation N1 is a powerful all-flash NAS enclosure with an Unraid license. Powered by the capable Intel Celeron N5105, this NAS can be used for storing backups, streaming media, and much more with its 2.5Gb networking interface and multiple USB ports. $400 at Amazon

What makes the LincPlus LincStation N1 a good NAS?

It has the looks and the specs

Searching for something to replace the aging DiskStation NAS running Plex, I finally moved the development instance of Jellyfin to the public domain on the LAN. Previosuly, I've had the Jellyfin server running with the same media as the Plex instance, but only I had access to the former while I tested everything and loaded up accounts to make the transition from Plex truly seamless. All I needed was something to run the service on and the LincPlus LincStation N1 launched with its strikingly thin design and six SSD slots. I was intrigued. After playing around with the enclosure for a month, I just couldn't get used to Unraid.

That's where TrueNAS SCALE comes into play. By rolling out this OS onto the LincStation N1, I could launch containers for everything we required, including Jellyfin, and enjoy using this NAS alongside the big screen inside the TV cabinet. Inside the N1 is the mighty Intel Celeron N5105, a four-core CPU with a maximum boost speed of 2.9GHz. Although this is a three-year processor, it has more than enough performance to handle media streaming and even some transcoding if needs be. The 8GB of RAM is plenty for running Jellyfin and SSD speeds are way more than enough for the 2.5Gb link.

Installing and using TrueNAS SCALE

Easy as 1, 2, 3!

Installing TrueNAS SCALE on the enclosure was a painless process. Simply create a bootable drive with the OS written to the volume, connect it to one of the available ports, and you're good to go. Even the base specifications without upgrading the RAM surpass the requirements to run TrueNAS and even a few lighter containers should be just fine with the Intel Celeron CPU. Running Immich and Jellyfin on the same box is using a fair portion of the 8GB RAM with plenty to spare and chip usage hovers between zero to 50% depending on the load.

What's next?

Currently, I have a few mismatching SSDs inside the LincStation N1, totalling 10TB across the six slots. The plan is to purchase six 4TB SSDs in early 2025 to create a 24TB all-flash monster. I'm still weighing up options for redundnacy but I eblieve not using RAID should suffice here. All our purchased media and photos are backed up across muiltiple devices, so data loss is not a concern. SSDs should last longer than mechnical drives, though I had no issues with the five HDDs inside the old Synology enclosure, which was replaced with the N1. Exciting times ahead for this compact NAS!