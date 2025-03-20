All-flash setups are the latest addition to the NAS ecosystem, with more manufacturers releasing devices that favor SSDs over hard drives. As someone who has tested several NAS units over the past year, it’s a trend I can happily get behind. After all, you get a fairly portable storage server that supports blazing-fast transfer speeds, barely contributes to your energy bills, and is as quiet as a (Dell KM555) mouse.

So, you can imagine my response when LincPlus reached out to me to cover their LincStation N2 NAS. After tinkering with the device for two weeks, I’ve grown very fond of it. Its pros outweigh its (fairly minimal) cons and, at the current price, it’s hands-down the best budget-friendly all-SSD NAS for data hoarders as well as casual users.

Related Best NAS devices in 2025 Expand your PC storage with one of these NAS enclosures

LincPlus sent me the LincStation N2 for review, though the company had zero input on the contents of the article.

A terrific all-SSD NAS LincPlus LincStation N2 That's also light on your wallet 8.5 / 10 Featuring an N100 processor alongside a faster 10GbE port, the LincStation N2 takes what we love about its predecessor and dials it up a notch. Rather than choosing a broken proprietary operating system, LincPlus sweetens the deal by bundling an Unraid license with the NAS. Pros & Cons Supports 10GbE connectivity

Includes an Unraid license

Can handle up to 6 drives Intel N100 isn't good enough for hardcore NAS workloads

RAM is soldered to the motherboard $309 at Kickstarter

Pricing, availability, and specs

Although LincPlus announced the LincStation N2 a few weeks ago, the NAS is still in its Kickstarter phase. The LincStation N2 has a single model that’s equipped with 16GB of memory and includes an Unraid license. At the time of writing, you can nab one by pledging approximately $309 on Kickstarter, though you should expect the retail model to cost slightly more than its early-access counterpart.

LincPlus LincStation N2 CPU Intel N100 Memory 16GB DDR5 (soldered) Drive Bays 4x M.2 SSD, 2x SATA drives (2.5-inch) Ports 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 2x USB 2.0 Type-A OS Unraid Dimensions 210x152x39.8 mm Weight 800g Expand

It’s a compact 6-bay NAS

That supports 10GbE connectivity