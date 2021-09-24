LineageOS 18.1 now supports the Pixel 5a, POCO M2 Pro/Redmi Note 9 Pro, and two new Moto phones

LineageOS offers an easy escape from the old and bloated firmware of your phone, allowing you to experience a lightweight, near-stock form of Android. LineageOS 18.1 is the latest version, and it’s available for a wide range of smartphones and other Android-powered devices. Since its official release in March, the Android 11-based custom ROM has steadily expanded its reach to more and more Android devices. In the past couple of months, we have seen the LineageOS team adding support for dozens of popular devices, including the OnePlus 9 series, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Pixel 4 series, Walmart’s Onn and Dynalink Android TV boxes, and Asus ZenFone 8. Few more devices have now been added to the official LineageOS 18.1 build roaster.

Official builds of LineageOS 18.1 are now out for the Google Pixel 5a, POCO M2 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9S, Moto One Vision, and Moto One Action.

If you’re a proud owner of any of these devices and want to give LineageOS 18.1 a shot, follow the WiKi link corresponding to your model from the table below and download the latest nightly build. Also, make sure to read through the installation instructions posted by the maintainer.

Device Device codename and WiKi link Maintainers Google Pixel 5a barbet aleasto POCO M2 Pro / Redmi Note 9 Pro/Pro Max/9S miatoll dereference23 Moto One Action troika Stricted

npjohnson Moto One Vision / Motorola P50 kane Stricted

npjohnson

Before you proceed, make sure you have an unlocked bootloader and a custom recovery like TWRP installed on your device. As usual, you’ll also need to install a Google apps (GApps) package since it’s not bundled with the ROM. If you’re not sure, check out our guide on how to pick and install the right GApps package for your device.

In other news, the POCO X3 NFC (Hudson) has been temporarily removed from the LineageOS 18.1 roaster as its “kernel is not adequate for shipping.” The device was added to the roaster last week alongside the ASUS ZenFone 8, Lenovo Z5 GT, and Sony Xperia Z2.