LineageOS 17.1 adds support for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (WiFi), Moto Z3 Play, and Google Nexus 7 2013

After bringing LineageOS 17.1 for the OnePlus 5/5T, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (WiFi), and Fairphone 3 last month, the team LineageOS has now added three new smartphones to the official LineageOS 17.1 roster. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (WiFi), Moto Z3 Play, and Google Nexus 7 2013 have received official LineageOS 17.1 support based on Android 10.

If you’re interested, head over to the WiKi page for your respective device from the below table and click on the “Get the builds here” to download the latest nightly build and recovery image. At the time of writing this article, the builds for the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (WiFi) aren’t live yet but should be up soon.

Make sure you read through the step-by-step installation instructions to avoid running into bootloop or other issues. And also, don’t forget to take a full backup of your important data beforehand. Nexus 7 2013 owners do note that you will have to repartition your storage in order to successfully boot the ROM. Check out this guide from XDA Senior Member Clamor to learn how to do that.

Whether your OEM has ceased software support or you’re not content with the software experience, LineageOS provides an effective way to lease a new life to your device and experience a clutter-free software experience. The LineageOS 17.1 is the latest officially supported version, but the work is already underway on LineageOS 18, which will be based on Android 11. In fact, it’s already available in an unofficial form for a handful of devices, including the F(x)tec Pro1, OnePlus 8T, Google Pixel 4a, and Samsung Galaxy S II. If you’ve got a Project Treble compatible device, there’s also an experimental GSI of LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11.