LineageOS 17.1 now supports the Nextbit Robin, Moto G5, and Moto E5 Plus, drops the Galaxy S9/Note 9, Redmi Note 7, and OPPO Find 7

After giving the OnePlus 5/5T and Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e LTE a taste of LineageOS 17.1, the team at LineageOS is now adding four new smartphones to the official LineageOS 17.1 roaster: the Nextbit Robin (ether), Moto G5 (cedric), Moto G5S (montana), and Moto E5 Plus (hannah).

If you own any of the above-mentioned devices and want to give the LineageOS 17.1 a go, follow the WiKi page for your respective device from the below table. On the WiKipage page, click on “Get the builds here“ to find the download links for the latest LineageOS nightly and recovery image for your smartphone. You can also head directly to the LineageOS Downloads page and find your device among the list.

Device and XDA Forum link Device codename and WiKi Link Maintainers Netxbit Robin ether javelinanddart

npjohnson Motorola Moto G5 cedric Jarl-Penguin Motorola Moto G5S montana Jarl-Penguin

wiktorek140 Motorola Moto E5 Plus ahannah

hannah

rhannah Jarl-Penguin

karthick111

electimon

wh0dat

Flashing the LineageOS build should be pretty straightforward if you already have an unlocked bootloader and a custom recovery like TWRP installed on your smartphone. Don’t forget to take a backup of your important data beforehand and follow the step-by-step flashing instructions given by the developer to avoid running into issues.

Much to the disappointment of owners of the Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9, Redmi Note 7, and OPPO Find 7, official support for these devices have been ceased, meaning they won’t receive any new builds in the future. XDA Recognized Developer erfanoabdi cites lack of time and losing access to the device as the respective reasons for ending support for the Galaxy S9 / Galaxy Note 9 and Redmi Note 7. Similarly, mikeNG also cites not having enough time as the reason for ending support for the OPPO Find 7. You can either stick to the most recent nightly or look for alternative ROMs on the XDA forum of your respective device.