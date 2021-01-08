LineageOS 17.1 adds support for the OnePlus Nord, ASUS ZenFone 5Z, and more

As the team behind the popular LineageOS distribution prepare their Android 11-based release, they continue to add new devices to the LineageOS 17.1 build roster. Today, the team added support for the OnePlus Nord, but in recent days, they’ve also added support for the ASUS ZenFone 5Z, the Fairphone 3, and the Samsung Galaxy SIII Neo.

Official support from the LineageOS team means builds will be compiled from the project’s source code, signed using the team’s signing keys, and distributed through their servers, rather than having all of these steps done by individual maintainers. There are plenty of custom ROMs available on the XDA forums from many talented developers, but people still flock to LineageOS because of its organizational structure and build delivery. Furthermore, the team values stability above all else and works to ensure that all hardware that works on the stock firmware will also work after flashing their build. As such, if you decide to download a LineageOS 17.1 build for one of these 4 devices, you can be reasonably sure that you’ll have a fairly stable and functional phone running a nearly pure build of Android 10.

You can download the LineageOS 17.1 builds for the OnePlus Nord, ASUS ZenFone 5Z, Fairphone 3, and Samsung Galaxy SIII Neo by going to lineageos.org, but we recommend reading the Wiki pages for these devices before diving in. The maintainer(s) of each device have written instructions on how to install the build, and there are often differences in the installation process that need to be accounted for. Should you install LineageOS 17.1 on your device? We have several reasons why we think you should, but ultimately, it’s your phone so the choice is yours.