LineageOS 17.1 is being dropped as work on LineageOS 19.0 continues

LineageOS is the most popular custom ROM by far, providing hundreds of Android devices a light, near-stock version of Android. LineageOS 18.1, which is based on Android 11, is the latest version of the ROM. But with Android 12 out for a while now, many fans are looking forward to the next iteration: LineageOS 19.0. While we still don’t know when the new builds based on Android 12 will arrive, the LineageOS team has now announced that they’re ending support for LineageOS 17.1.

In a Reddit post, the LineageOS team revealed that LineageOS 17.1, based on Android 10, has now reached retirement. That means new builds of LineageOS 17.1 won’t be developed moving forward. The team says they had to take this step because of the storage restrictions of their build servers.

As per the announcement, the following devices are being dropped from the LineageOS 17.1 build roaster:

Device Codename Maintainers Google Pixel sailfish intervigil, razorloves Google Pixel XL marlin intervigil, razorloves HTC One (M8) m8 bgcngm HTC One (M8) Dual SIM m8d bgcngm Huawei Honor 5X kiwi BadDaemon LeEco Le 2 s2 codeworkx, tImIbreakdown Motorola Edge racer erfanoabdi, Jleeblanch, SyberHexen Motorola Moto E 2015 LTE surnia althafvly, theimpulson Motorola Moto G 2015 osprey althafvly, chil360 Motorola Moto G3 Turbo merlin althafvly Motorola Moto G4 Play harpia jro1979 Motorola Moto X Play lux jro1979, thopiekar Motorola Moto Z griffin DD3Boh, erfanoabdi, shr3ps, stargo, vache Nubia Z17 nx563j BeYkeRYkt Nvidia Jetson (Nano / Nano 2GB) [Android TV] porg webgeek1234 Nvidia Jetson (Nano / Nano 2GB) [Tablet] porg_tab webgeek1234 Nvidia Jetson (TX2 / TX2 NX) [Android TV] quill webgeek1234 Nvidia Jetson (TX2 / TX2 NX) [Tablet] quill_tab webgeek1234 Nvidia Shield TV (2015 / 2015 Pro / 2017) / Jetson TX1 [Android TV] foster webgeek1234, npjohnson Nvidia Shield TV (2015 / 2015 Pro / 2017) / Jetson TX1 [Tablet] foster_tab webgeek1234, npjohnson Nvidia Shield TV 2019 Pro [Android TV] mdarcy webgeek1234, npjohnson Nvidia Shield TV 2019 Pro [Tablet] mdarcy_tab webgeek1234, npjohnson OnePlus Nord avicii KakatkarAkshay Realme 2 Pro RMX1801 sb6596 Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016) a3xelte danwood76, Stricted Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016) a5xelte danwood76, Stricted Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016) a7xelte sourajitk, danwood76, Stricted Samsung Galaxy J7 (2015) j7elte dariotrombello, danwood76, Stricted Samsung Galaxy S5 Neo s5neolte danwood76, Stricted Sony Xperia Tablet Z2 LTE castor snc Sony Xperia Tablet Z2 Wi-Fi castor_windy snc Wileyfox Swift crackling 115ek Wingtech Redmi 2 wt88047 nicknitewolf Xiaomi Redmi K20 / Mi 9T davinci Pig Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 / 8T ginkgo DarkJoker360, danascape Yandex Phone Amber HighwayStar, vm03

If you’re running LineageOS 17.1 on any of the above-mentioned devices, you can continue to use the ROM as it is but note that there won’t be any new updates. That means you will miss out on important security patches and other improvements. Your best bet is to upgrade to LineageOS 18.1, assuming it’s available for your device, or switch to another custom ROM which is in active development.

At the time, LineageOS 17.1 builds are still listed on the LineageOS download page. The team notes that builds and recoveries will eventually be removed from the website.

As for the Android 12 release, the team says they have started testing build systems to support LineageOS 19.0. However, no exact timeline has been provided for when the new version is officially coming out.