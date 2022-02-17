LineageOS 17.1 is being dropped as work on LineageOS 19.0 continues
February 17, 2022 1:54am Comment

LineageOS 17.1 is being dropped as work on LineageOS 19.0 continues

LineageOS is the most popular custom ROM by far, providing hundreds of Android devices a light, near-stock version of Android. LineageOS 18.1, which is based on Android 11, is the latest version of the ROM. But with Android 12 out for a while now, many fans are looking forward to the next iteration: LineageOS 19.0. While we still don’t know when the new builds based on Android 12 will arrive, the LineageOS team has now announced that they’re ending support for LineageOS 17.1.

In a Reddit post, the LineageOS team revealed that LineageOS 17.1, based on Android 10, has now reached retirement. That means new builds of LineageOS 17.1  won’t be developed moving forward. The team says they had to take this step because of the storage restrictions of their build servers.

Android 12 Custom ROM List: Unofficially update your Android smartphone!

As per the announcement, the following devices are being dropped from the LineageOS 17.1 build roaster:

DeviceCodenameMaintainers
Google Pixelsailfishintervigil, razorloves
Google Pixel XLmarlinintervigil, razorloves
HTC One (M8)m8bgcngm
HTC One (M8) Dual SIMm8dbgcngm
Huawei Honor 5XkiwiBadDaemon
LeEco Le 2s2codeworkx, tImIbreakdown
Motorola Edgeracererfanoabdi, Jleeblanch, SyberHexen
Motorola Moto E 2015 LTEsurniaalthafvly, theimpulson
Motorola Moto G 2015ospreyalthafvly, chil360
Motorola Moto G3 Turbomerlinalthafvly
Motorola Moto G4 Playharpiajro1979
Motorola Moto X Playluxjro1979, thopiekar
Motorola Moto ZgriffinDD3Boh, erfanoabdi, shr3ps, stargo, vache
Nubia Z17nx563jBeYkeRYkt
Nvidia Jetson (Nano / Nano 2GB) [Android TV]porgwebgeek1234
Nvidia Jetson (Nano / Nano 2GB) [Tablet]porg_tabwebgeek1234
Nvidia Jetson (TX2 / TX2 NX) [Android TV]quillwebgeek1234
Nvidia Jetson (TX2 / TX2 NX) [Tablet]quill_tabwebgeek1234
Nvidia Shield TV (2015 / 2015 Pro / 2017) / Jetson TX1 [Android TV]fosterwebgeek1234, npjohnson
Nvidia Shield TV (2015 / 2015 Pro / 2017) / Jetson TX1 [Tablet]foster_tabwebgeek1234, npjohnson
Nvidia Shield TV 2019 Pro [Android TV]mdarcywebgeek1234, npjohnson
Nvidia Shield TV 2019 Pro [Tablet]mdarcy_tabwebgeek1234, npjohnson
OnePlus NordaviciiKakatkarAkshay
Realme 2 ProRMX1801sb6596
Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016)a3xeltedanwood76, Stricted
Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016)a5xeltedanwood76, Stricted
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016)a7xeltesourajitk, danwood76, Stricted
Samsung Galaxy J7 (2015)j7eltedariotrombello, danwood76, Stricted
Samsung Galaxy S5 Neos5neoltedanwood76, Stricted
Sony Xperia Tablet Z2 LTEcastorsnc
Sony Xperia Tablet Z2 Wi-Ficastor_windysnc
Wileyfox Swiftcrackling115ek
Wingtech Redmi 2wt88047nicknitewolf
Xiaomi Redmi K20 / Mi 9TdavinciPig
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 / 8TginkgoDarkJoker360, danascape
Yandex PhoneAmberHighwayStar, vm03

If you’re running LineageOS 17.1 on any of the above-mentioned devices, you can continue to use the ROM as it is but note that there won’t be any new updates. That means you will miss out on important security patches and other improvements. Your best bet is to upgrade to LineageOS 18.1, assuming it’s available for your device, or switch to another custom ROM which is in active development.

At the time, LineageOS 17.1 builds are still listed on the LineageOS download page. The team notes that builds and recoveries will eventually be removed from the website.

As for the Android 12 release, the team says they have started testing build systems to support LineageOS 19.0. However, no exact timeline has been provided for when the new version is officially coming out.

Tags Android 10Custom ROMcustom ROMslineageosLineageOS 18

About author

Kishan Vyas
Kishan Vyas

A loyal Android user since Android 2.1 Eclair. Direct inquiries to [email protected]

Load Comments