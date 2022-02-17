LineageOS 17.1 is being dropped as work on LineageOS 19.0 continues
LineageOS is the most popular custom ROM by far, providing hundreds of Android devices a light, near-stock version of Android. LineageOS 18.1, which is based on Android 11, is the latest version of the ROM. But with Android 12 out for a while now, many fans are looking forward to the next iteration: LineageOS 19.0. While we still don’t know when the new builds based on Android 12 will arrive, the LineageOS team has now announced that they’re ending support for LineageOS 17.1.
In a Reddit post, the LineageOS team revealed that LineageOS 17.1, based on Android 10, has now reached retirement. That means new builds of LineageOS 17.1 won’t be developed moving forward. The team says they had to take this step because of the storage restrictions of their build servers.
Android 12 Custom ROM List: Unofficially update your Android smartphone!
As per the announcement, the following devices are being dropped from the LineageOS 17.1 build roaster:
|Device
|Codename
|Maintainers
|Google Pixel
|sailfish
|intervigil, razorloves
|Google Pixel XL
|marlin
|intervigil, razorloves
|HTC One (M8)
|m8
|bgcngm
|HTC One (M8) Dual SIM
|m8d
|bgcngm
|Huawei Honor 5X
|kiwi
|BadDaemon
|LeEco Le 2
|s2
|codeworkx, tImIbreakdown
|Motorola Edge
|racer
|erfanoabdi, Jleeblanch, SyberHexen
|Motorola Moto E 2015 LTE
|surnia
|althafvly, theimpulson
|Motorola Moto G 2015
|osprey
|althafvly, chil360
|Motorola Moto G3 Turbo
|merlin
|althafvly
|Motorola Moto G4 Play
|harpia
|jro1979
|Motorola Moto X Play
|lux
|jro1979, thopiekar
|Motorola Moto Z
|griffin
|DD3Boh, erfanoabdi, shr3ps, stargo, vache
|Nubia Z17
|nx563j
|BeYkeRYkt
|Nvidia Jetson (Nano / Nano 2GB) [Android TV]
|porg
|webgeek1234
|Nvidia Jetson (Nano / Nano 2GB) [Tablet]
|porg_tab
|webgeek1234
|Nvidia Jetson (TX2 / TX2 NX) [Android TV]
|quill
|webgeek1234
|Nvidia Jetson (TX2 / TX2 NX) [Tablet]
|quill_tab
|webgeek1234
|Nvidia Shield TV (2015 / 2015 Pro / 2017) / Jetson TX1 [Android TV]
|foster
|webgeek1234, npjohnson
|Nvidia Shield TV (2015 / 2015 Pro / 2017) / Jetson TX1 [Tablet]
|foster_tab
|webgeek1234, npjohnson
|Nvidia Shield TV 2019 Pro [Android TV]
|mdarcy
|webgeek1234, npjohnson
|Nvidia Shield TV 2019 Pro [Tablet]
|mdarcy_tab
|webgeek1234, npjohnson
|OnePlus Nord
|avicii
|KakatkarAkshay
|Realme 2 Pro
|RMX1801
|sb6596
|Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016)
|a3xelte
|danwood76, Stricted
|Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016)
|a5xelte
|danwood76, Stricted
|Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016)
|a7xelte
|sourajitk, danwood76, Stricted
|Samsung Galaxy J7 (2015)
|j7elte
|dariotrombello, danwood76, Stricted
|Samsung Galaxy S5 Neo
|s5neolte
|danwood76, Stricted
|Sony Xperia Tablet Z2 LTE
|castor
|snc
|Sony Xperia Tablet Z2 Wi-Fi
|castor_windy
|snc
|Wileyfox Swift
|crackling
|115ek
|Wingtech Redmi 2
|wt88047
|nicknitewolf
|Xiaomi Redmi K20 / Mi 9T
|davinci
|Pig
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 / 8T
|ginkgo
|DarkJoker360, danascape
|Yandex Phone
|Amber
|HighwayStar, vm03
If you’re running LineageOS 17.1 on any of the above-mentioned devices, you can continue to use the ROM as it is but note that there won’t be any new updates. That means you will miss out on important security patches and other improvements. Your best bet is to upgrade to LineageOS 18.1, assuming it’s available for your device, or switch to another custom ROM which is in active development.
At the time, LineageOS 17.1 builds are still listed on the LineageOS download page. The team notes that builds and recoveries will eventually be removed from the website.
As for the Android 12 release, the team says they have started testing build systems to support LineageOS 19.0. However, no exact timeline has been provided for when the new version is officially coming out.