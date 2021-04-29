LineageOS 18.1 brings Android 11 to the OnePlus 6/6T, ASUS ZenFone 5Z, and Xiaomi Mi Note 3

Late last month, LineageOS 18.1 based on Android 11 was released for nearly 60 devices. The initial list of supported devices included multiple products from Google, LG, Motorola, OnePlus, Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi, and others. Now, 2 new OnePlus devices, 1 new ASUS device, and 1 new Xiaomi device are joining the LineageOS 18.1 build roster.

Recommended reading: LineageOS 18.1 Review: Android 11, coming to an old phone near you

The latest OnePlus devices to be supported by LineageOS 18.1 are the OnePlus 6 (code-name “enchilada”) and OnePlus 6T (code-name “fajita”). These two devices join the OnePlus One, 3/3T, 5/5T, 7 Pro, 7T Pro, 8/8 Pro, and 8T on the build roster. The OnePlus 2, 7, 9 series, Nords, and all the carrier variants remain unsupported by the latest LineageOS release, but most devices from OnePlus are now supported. OnePlus has yet to roll out an official Android 11 update to the OnePlus 6 or 6T, so LineageOS 18.1 is probably the most stable way to run Android 11 on either device right now. Of course, there are other Android 11-based custom ROMs to pick from on our forums if you’re looking for more customization.

The ZenFone 5Z was the last flagship ZenFone from ASUS to not have a flip camera, though that could change with the upcoming ZenFone 8 release. The ZenFone 5Z launched with Android 8.0 Oreo installed and received an update to Android 9 Pie and Android 10. The device probably won’t get an official Android 11 update at this point, but LineageOS 18.1 should offer a pretty stable Android 11 experience for those who want to hold onto their device for a bit longer.

Lastly, Xiaomi’s Mi Note 3 is now supported by LineageOS 18.1. Xiaomi hasn’t released a new Mi Note device in a few years now, but they’ve released multiple “Note” products under their Redmi brand. The Mi Note 3 was released in 2017 with Android 7.1 Nougat installed. It received official updates to Android Oreo and Android 9 Pie, but that’s where OS upgrades have ended for the device. LineageOS provides fairly stable Android 10 and Android 11-based builds for the device in case you’re still rocking one.

The build for the OnePlus 6 is maintained by developers LuK1337 and luca020400, while the build for the 6T is maintained by just LuK1337. The ZenFone 5Z’s build is maintained by three developers: rohanpurohit, Jackeagle, and ThEMarD. Lastly, the Mi Note 3’s build is maintained by dianlujitao. You’ve probably seen the names of these developers before as they’re all established LineageOS maintainers who have done work on many other devices.

You can download LineageOS 18.1 for these devices by visiting the wiki pages linked below. Be sure to follow the installation instructions to a T because it’s easy to soft brick your phone or mess up installing GApps and other addons if you follow any steps out of order.