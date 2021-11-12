LineageOS 18.1 brings Android 11 to ASUS ROG Phone 3, Xperia XZ2 Premium, Redmi Note 6 Pro and more

After releasing official LineageOS 18.1 builds for the Google Pixel 5a, POCO M2 Pro, Moto One Vision, and Moto One Action in September, the LineageOS team has added several new phones to the official LineageOS 18.1 build roaster.

Official builds of LineageOS 18.1 based on Android 11 are now out for the ASUS ROG Phone 3, Sony Xperia XZ1 Premium, Mi 6X, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Galaxy S III, and ZUK Z2. If you own any of these devices and want to try out LineageOS 18.1, refer to the table below and follow the WiKi link corresponding to your device to download the latest nightly build.

Device Device codename and WiKi link Maintainers ASUS ROG Phone 3 obiwan aleasto

OrdenKrieger Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium aura dtrunk90

sjllls Mi 6X wayne Issac Chen Redmi Note 6 Pro twolip PythonLimited

fcuzzocrea

Teledurak Galaxy S III Neo (Dual SIM) s3ve3gds PythonLimited

fcuzzocrea

Teledurak Galaxy S III Neo (Samsung Camera) s3ve3gjv PythonLimited

fcuzzocrea

Teledurak Galaxy S III Neo (Sony camera) s3ve3gxx PythonLimited

fcuzzocrea

Teledurak ZUK Z2 Plus z2_plus DD3Boh

To install LineageOS 18.1, you’ll need an unlocked bootloader and a custom recovery like TWRP installed on your device. You’ll also need to flash a Google apps (GApps) package since it’s not bundled with the ROM. If you’re not sure, check out our guide on how to pick and install the right GApps package for your device. To learn more about what the latest version of LineageOS brings to the table, be sure to check out our review of LineageOS 18.1.

Alongside rolling out LineageOS 18.1 builds to the above devices, the team has released LineageOS 17.1 builds based on Android 10 for many Nvidia SHIELD TV devices and Nvidia tablets.

The following Nvidia devices have received LineageOS 17.1 support:

Finally, LineageOS is dropping support for the OnePlus 7, meaning the device won’t receive further updates.