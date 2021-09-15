LineageOS 18.1 adds the ASUS ZenFone 8, POCO X3 NFC, and more to the roster

In March, the team behind LineageOS released LineageOS 18.1, the latest version based on Android 11. Since then, the team has rolled out LineageOS 18.1 to many more devices — from notables like the OnePlus 9 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Pixel 4 series to the lesser-known devices like Walmart’s Onn and Dynalink Android TV boxes. The LineageOS team recently added support for POCO X3 Pro, POCO F3/Mi 11X, Galaxy M20, and more. Now five more devices have just been added to the official LineaeOS 18.1 build roaster.

The first official builds of LineageOS 18.1 are out for the ASUS ZenFone 8, Lenovo Z5 Pro GT, POCO X3 NFC, SHIFT SHIFT6mq, and Sony Xperia Z2.

If you own any of the above devices and would like to try out LineageOS 18.1, you can download the latest nightly build from the WiKi links given below:

Device Device codename and WiKi Link Maintainers ASUS ZenFone 8 sake ZVNexus

cryptomilk Lenovo Z5 GT heart themard

optionaltoast POCO X3 NFC surya SHIFT SHIFT6mq axolotl amartinz

joey Sony Xperia Z2 sirius ArianK16a

At the time of publishing the article, the wiki page for the POCO X3 NFC is currently not live, but the patch adding the device to the build server has been merged, so the page should be up soon.

It goes without saying that you must have an unlocked bootloader and a custom recovery like TWRP installed on your device in order to install this ROM. As with any custom ROM, you’ll also need to install a Google apps (GApps) package since it’s not bundled with the ROM. If you’re not sure, check out our guide on how to pick and install the right GApps package for your device.

Step-by-step instructions for installing the ROM are provided on the respective Wiki page of the phones. It’s always a good idea to take a full backup of important data beforehand.

Whether you’re not happy with the stock software of your phone or stuck on the old version of Android because your OEM has ceased software support, LineageOS provides an easy way to lease a new life to your device and experience a clutter-free software experience.