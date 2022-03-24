LineageOS 18.1 is now available for the original Google Pixel and Pixel XL

After releasing LineageOS 18.1 based on Android 11 for the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, Moto G100, and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (LTE) late last month, the LineageOS team has added three more devices to the LineageOS 18.1 build roster. Official builds of LinageOS 18.1 based on Android 11 are now available for the original Google Pixel, Pixel XL, and the Redmi Note 8/Redmi Note 8T.

If you own any of these devices and would like to upgrade to Android 11, you can download the ROM from the links in the table below. The Wiki links mentioned below will take you to the respective device pages, where you’ll find the flashable ZIP file and flashing instructions for your device.

Device Wiki link/codename Maintainer(s) Google Pixel sailfish npjohnson Google Pixel XL marlin npjohnson Redmi Note 8/Note 8T ginkgo DarkJoker360

To flash LineageOS 18.1 on your device, you’ll need to unlock the bootloader and install a custom recovery like TWRP. If you’re not sure how to do that, you can check out our guides on how to install a custom ROM and how to install TWRP for detailed instructions.

Note that LineageOS doesn’t come with Google apps pre-installed. So, if you wish to use any Google apps, you’ll have to download and flash a GApps package after installing the ROM. To do so, head over to our guide on how to download and install the latest GApps for further instructions. Before you do any of that, make sure to take a full backup of your data.

It’s worth mentioning that the Google Pixel and Pixel XL were one of the first devices that the LineageOS team dropped from the LineageOS 17.1 build roster. But thanks to the new LineageOS 18.1 builds, the devices have received yet another lease on life.