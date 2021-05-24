LineageOS 18.1 brings Android 11 to three Xiaomi, ASUS, and Sony devices

LineageOS remains the most popular custom ROM out there. It’s backed by a strong and active community that’s always striving to make the newest version of Andriod accessible to more users. Earlier in March, the team at LineageOS released LineageOS 18.1, the latest release based on Android 11. At the launch time, LineageOS 18.1 was made available to nearly sixty Android devices. But this list has continued to grow in size over the past weeks. Last month we saw the official builds of LineageOS 18.1 going live for the Galaxy Note 3, Mi A2, LG 3, Galaxy S5, OnePlus 6/6T, and more. The OnePlus 7T and Google’s Pixel 3 series joined the list shortly after. Now ten more phones have just been added to the official LineageOS 18.1 build roster.

The first official builds of LineageOS 18.1 are now available for the ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max M2, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Mi 6, Mi Mix 2, Sony Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact, Xperia ZZ3, and Lenovo Z6 Pro.

If you own any of the above devices and would like to try out LineageOS 18.1, you can download the latest nightly build from the WiKi links given given below:

Device Codename (model number) and Wiki link Maintainer(s) ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 X00TD Vivekachooz ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M2 X01Bd Rk585 ASUS ZenFone Max M2 X01AD danascape Sony Xperia ZZ2 akari olivier97

sjllls Sony Xperia ZZ2 Compact xz2c olivier97

sjllls Sony Xperia XZ3 akatsuki olivier97

sjllls Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 chiron mikeioannina Xiaomi Mi 6 sagit ArianK16a Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 lavender UltraGamerHD Lenovo Z6 Pro zippo Lucchetto

themard

At the time of publishing this article, the latest LineageOS 18.1 builds for several devices weren’t listed on their respective download page, but they should be going live soon. It goes without saying that your phone must have an unlocked bootloader to install this ROM. Also, don’t forget to take a backup of all your data beforehand.

We have already explored various new features and changes introduced in LineageOS 18.1 at great length in our review, so be sure to check that out as well.