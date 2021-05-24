LineageOS 18.1 brings Android 11 to three Xiaomi, ASUS, and Sony devices
May 24, 2021 4:32am Comment

LineageOS 18.1 brings Android 11 to three Xiaomi, ASUS, and Sony devices

LineageOS remains the most popular custom ROM out there. It’s backed by a strong and active community that’s always striving to make the newest version of Andriod accessible to more users. Earlier in March, the team at LineageOS released LineageOS 18.1, the latest release based on Android 11. At the launch time, LineageOS 18.1 was made available to nearly sixty Android devices. But this list has continued to grow in size over the past weeks. Last month we saw the official builds of LineageOS 18.1 going live for the Galaxy Note 3, Mi A2, LG 3, Galaxy S5, OnePlus 6/6T, and more. The OnePlus 7T and Google’s Pixel 3 series joined the list shortly after. Now ten more phones have just been added to the official LineageOS 18.1 build roster.

The first official builds of LineageOS 18.1 are now available for the ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max M2, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Mi 6, Mi Mix 2, Sony Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact, Xperia ZZ3, and Lenovo Z6 Pro.

If you own any of the above devices and would like to try out LineageOS 18.1, you can download the latest nightly build from the WiKi links given given below:

DeviceCodename (model number) and Wiki linkMaintainer(s)
ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1X00TDVivekachooz
ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M2X01BdRk585
ASUS ZenFone Max M2X01ADdanascape
Sony Xperia ZZ2akari
  • olivier97
  • sjllls
Sony Xperia ZZ2 Compactxz2c
  • olivier97
  • sjllls
Sony Xperia XZ3akatsuki
  • olivier97
  • sjllls
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2chironmikeioannina
Xiaomi Mi 6sagitArianK16a
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7lavenderUltraGamerHD
Lenovo Z6 Prozippo
  • Lucchetto
  • themard

At the time of publishing this article, the latest LineageOS 18.1 builds for several devices weren’t listed on their respective download page, but they should be going live soon. It goes without saying that your phone must have an unlocked bootloader to install this ROM. Also, don’t forget to take a backup of all your data beforehand.

We have already explored various new features and changes introduced in LineageOS 18.1 at great length in our review, so be sure to check that out as well.

Tags Asus ZenFone Max M2Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1Lenovo Z6 ProMi 6Sony Xperia XZ2Sony Xperia XZ3xiaomiXiaomi Mi A2Xiaomi Mi Mix 2Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (India)

About author

Kishan Vyas
Kishan Vyas

A loyal Android user since Android 2.1 Eclair. Direct inquiries to [email protected]

Load Comments