Official LineageOS 18.1 builds released for Moto G 5G, Moto G 5G Plus, Motorola Edge

LineageOS fans are patiently waiting for LineageOS 19.0, the next major version of the popular custom ROM based on Android 12. While we don’t know when the new version will officially drop, the team continues to bring LineageOS 18.1 support to more devices. Late last month, we saw official LineageOS 18.1 builds being made available for the original Google Pixel and Pixel XL. Now budget Motorola phones have been added to the official LineageOS 18.1 roaster.

Official builds of LineageOS 18.1 are now available for the Moto G 5G / Motorola One 5G Ace, Moto G 5G Plus / Motorola One 5G, and Motorola Edge. If you want to try out the ROM, the table linked below has everything you need. Clicking on the Wiki link corresponding to your device will take you to the device page, where the ROM zip and flashing instructions are provided.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

Device WiKi link/codename Maintainers Moto G 5G / Motorola One 5G Ace kiev SyberHexen

Jleeblanch Moto G 5G Plus / Motorola One 5G nairo SyberHexen Motorola Edge racer erfanoabdi

Jleeblanch

SyberHexen

Before attempting to install the ROM, make sure your device has an unlocked bootloader and a custom recovery like TWRP installed. If you’re new to the custom ROM scene, be sure to check out our guide on how to install TWRP and how to install a custom ROM.

XDA Forums: Moto G 5G || Moto G 5G Plus || Motorola Edge

Do note that LineageOS doesn’t come pre-installed with Google Apps or GApps. You’ll have to flash them separately after installing the custom ROM. If you need help choosing the correct GApps package, check out our how to choose and install the latest GApps guide. And also, don’t forget to take a full backup of your important data beforehand.

As per an update shared in late February, the LineageOS team is in the process of testing the build system for LineageOS 19.0. However, the team hasn’t provided an exact timeline for the official release.