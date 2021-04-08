LineageOS 18.1 builds are here for the OnePlus 7 Pro/7T Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, and Moto X (2014)

Earlier this month, the team behind the LineageOS custom ROM officially rolled out LineageOS 18.1 based on Android 11. The update introduced a slew of features over the previous version, including a new calendar app, a built-in backup solution, the latest Android security patches, and much more. The initial release was made available for nearly 60 devices, but the team has already added a couple of more devices to the roster. If you have a OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, or the Moto X (2014), you can now download LineageOS 18.1 builds from the official download portal.

OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T Pro

The OnePlus 7 Pro (code-name “guacamole”) and OnePlus 7T Pro (code-name “hotdog”), which were released all the way back in 2019, received their official Android 11 updates a few weeks ago. Even though there are a plethora of Android 11-based custom ROMs available for these devices already, if you’re someone who wants to try something new, you can now flash an official build of LineageOS 18.1 on your OnePlus 7 Pro/7T Pro by following the links below. These builds are maintained by developers Luk1337 and Tortel1210.

LineageOS 18.1 for the OnePlus 7 Pro || LineageOS 18.1 for the OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro Forums || OnePlus 7T Pro Forums

Redmi Note 5 Pro

The Redmi Note 5 Pro (code-name “whyred”), which was a Snapdragon 636-powered mid-range devices from 2018, was originally launched with MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Gaining support for the latest version of LineageOS will no doubt inject some new life into this Xiaomi device. This build is maintained by developers srfarias and SebaUbuntu.

LineageOS 18.1 for the Redmi Note 5 Pro ||| Redmi Note 5 Pro Forums

Moto X (2014)

The LineageOS team has also added support for the second generation Moto X (code-name “victara”) from 2014. The device was originally released with Android 4.4 KitKat and it was only upgraded to Android 6.0 Marshmallow officially. Thanks to the efforts of developers jeferson1979, linckandrea, and npjohnson, you’ll now be able to enjoy Android 11 on your Moto X (2014) in the form of LineageOS 18.1. You can download the official release by following the link below. In case you hit a snag, you can also visit our Moto X (2014) forums to troubleshoot any issues.

LineageOS 18.1 for the Moto X (2014) ||| Moto X (2014) Forums