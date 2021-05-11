LineageOS 18.1 adds support for the OnePlus 7T, Google Pixel 3 series, and more

The LineageOS team dropped LineageOS 18.1 based on Android 11 in March this year with official builds for nearly 60 devices available at launch. Since then, the team has added support for several other devices, including the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Moto X (2014), Mi A2, Galaxy Note 3, OnePlus 6/6T, ASUS ZenFone 5Z, and many more. Now, the team has extended support to a few more devices, including the OnePlus 7T, Moto E5 Plus, Moto G5, Google Pixel 3 series, and both variants of the Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Plus.

If you have one of these devices, you can now download LineageOS 18.1 by following the Wiki links mentioned in the table below.

Device Codename and Wiki link Maintainer(s) OnePlus 7T hotdogb LuK1337 Motorola Moto E5 Plus ahannah Jarl-Penguin

karthick111

electimon

wh0dat Motorola Moto G5 cedric Jarl-Penguin Google Pixel 3 blueline razorloves

cdesai

intervigil Google Pixel 3 XL crosshatch razorloves

cdesai

intervigil Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Plus Wi-Fi YTX703F – Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Plus LTE YTX703L –

Do note that while the commits adding the Google Pixel 3 series (blueline/crosshatch) and the Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Plus (YTX703F/YTX703L) were recently merged to the repo for hudson, the LineageOS build server, the LineageOS 18.1 builds for these devices are not yet live. You may have to wait a while before you can download the Android 11-based custom ROM for these devices. However, LineageOS 18.1 builds for the other three devices in the list are now live. Before you go ahead and flash LineageOS 18.1 on your phone, make sure you take a backup of your data and carefully read through the installation instructions.

In case you missed our launch announcement and review of LineageOS 18.1, here’s a quick refresher. The latest custom ROM is based on Android 11 and it brings several new features and improvements to the table. Some of the main highlights include a built-in backup feature, revamped Recorder and Music apps, dark mode support on all LineageOS apps, icon pack support, and more. Check out our in-depth review of LineageOS 18.1 for more details.