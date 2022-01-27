LineageOS 18.1 adds support for the OnePlus 9, Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, and more

After bringing LineageOS 18.1 based on Android 11 to the ASUS ROG Phone 3, Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium, Redmi Note 6 Pro, and more in November last year, the LineageOS team has now extended official LineageOS 18.1 support to a few more Android devices.

LineageOS 18.1 based on Android 11 is now available for the OnePlus 9, ASUS ZenFone Max M1, Mi 10 Lite 5G, and Xiaomi Mi A1. If you own any of these phones and want to try out the ROM, follow the WiKi link corresponding to your device from the table below to download the latest nightly build.

Device Device codename and WiKi link Maintainers ASUS ZenFone Max M1 X00P danascape OnePlus 9 lemonade tangalbert919 Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G monet xSylla Xiaomi Mi A1 tissot abhinavgupta371 Before you go ahead and try to install the ROM, make sure your phone’s bootloader is unlocked. You’ll also need a custom recovery link TWRP installed. You can refer to our guide on how to successfully replace your stock recovery with TWRP. LineageOS 18.1 doesn’t come pre-installed with Google Apps so you’ll have to flash an appropriate GApps package right after installing the ROM. If you’re not sure which GApps package to choose, our guide has you covered. Last but not least, it’s always a good idea to take a full backup of your important data beforehand. In related news, LineageOS has dropped support for the ASUS ROG Phone 2 and ZenFone 6. These phones won’t see any further development or updates. LineageOS 18.1 offers a clean, near-stock software experience. In addition to the usual Android 11 features like Conversation Notifications, Chat Bubbles, smart device controls, the custom ROM also includes some useful enhancements of its own. The main highlights include a built-in backup tool, the ability to customize the status bar and lock screen, clock/battery styles, network traffic monitor, and so on. To learn more about LineageOS 18.1, check out our detailed review of the new ROM.



