LineageOS 18.1 adds support for the POCO X3 Pro, POCO F3/Mi 11X, Galaxy M20, and more

In March this year, the LineageOS team rolled out the first build of LineageOS 18.1 based on Android 11 to nearly 60 devices. Since then, the team has added support for several more devices, including the OnePlus 6/6T series, the Google Pixel 3 series, several Xiaomi phones, the Samsung Galaxy S10, and more. The team has now added support for a few more devices, including the POCO F3 (Redmi K40/Mi 11X), the POCO X3 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy M20.

In case you own any of these devices, and you wish to try LineageOS 18.1, you can download the builds by following the Wiki links mentioned in the table below. (Note: The Wiki link for the POCO X3 Pro wasn’t live at the time of writing. You may have to wait a while to access the download link.)

Device Codename and Wiki link Maintainer(s) POCO F3/Redmi K40/Mi 11X alioth SahilSonar

SebaUbuntu

althafvly POCO X3 Pro vayu – Samsung Galaxy M20 m20lte SamarV-121

Along with these devices, the LineageOS team has also promoted the following devices from LineageOS 17.1 to 18.1:

Device Codename and Wiki link Maintainer(s) Fairphone 3 FP3 dk1978 BQ Aquaris X bardock eloimuns

Quallenauge

Team aquaris-dev BQ Aquaris X Pro bardockpro Quallenauge

Team aquaris-dev Samsung Galaxy A5 2017 a5y17lte filiprrs Samsung Galaxy A7 2017 a7y17lte filiprrs

After downloading LineageOS 18.1 for your device, you can follow the guide given on your phone’s Wiki page to install the ROM. Do note that the installation instructions vary per device, so make sure you follow the correct instructions, or you might end up bricking your phone.

For the unaware, LineagOS 18.1 is based on Android 11, and it brings several new features and improvements to the table. Some of the main highlights include a built-in backup feature, revamped Recorder and Music apps, dark mode support on all LineageOS apps, and icon pack support. Check out our in-depth review of LineageOS 18.1 for more details.