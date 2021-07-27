LineageOS 18.1 now Supports the Samsung Galaxy S10, Note 10, Xiaomi Mi 10T, and the Poco F2 Pro
July 27, 2021 4:14am Comment

LineageOS 18.1 now Supports the Samsung Galaxy S10, Note 10, Xiaomi Mi 10T, and the Poco F2 Pro

LineageOS is one of the most popular custom ROMs out there. If you are an active member of the XDA Forums or you’re familiar with the third-party development scene, you would have heard about LineageOS. Available for a plethora of devices, LineageOS 18.1 brings Android 11 to both older and newer phones, and now, a few more devices have been added to the list — Samsung Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, Xiaomi Mi 10T, and the Poco F2 Pro AKA the Redmi K30 Pro.

 

If you have any of these devices and you’re not a fan of the stock interface, you can now add a fresh coat of paint to your phone with LineageOS 18.1. It’s fast, snappy, doesn’t have any sort of bloatware/pre-installed apps, and you get regular updates. You can get the latest build of LineageOS for these devices by following the Wiki links below:

DeviceCodename and Wiki LinkMaintainer(s)
Galaxy S10beyond1lteLinux4
Galaxy S10 5GbeyondxLinux4
Galaxy S10+beyond2lteLinux4
Galaxy S10ebeyond0lteLinux4
Galaxy Note 10d1Linux4
Galaxy Note 10+d2sLinux4
Galaxy Note 10+ 5Gd2xLinux4
Xiaomi Mi 10T/10T Proapollon
  • Ramisky
  • SebaUbuntu
Poco F2 Pro/Redmi K30 ProlmiSebaUbuntu

The wiki link next to each phone’s model will take you to a page that has the download link as well as instructions to install. Needless to say, you will need an unlocked bootloader and a custom recovery like TWRP to install LineageOS 18.1 on your device. The installation process varies for every device, so make sure you follow the correct instructions. You will also need a gapps package to flash along with LineageOS since the ROM doesn’t come with Google services pre-installed.

If you haven’t used LineageOS before or are new to the custom ROM scene, you can check out our detailed review of LineageOS 18.1 to get an idea of the way it works and the features it offers. While these were the new set of devices to be added under LineageOS 18.1 support, a few devices have also been bumped up from LineageOS 17.1 to 18.1. These include the FairPhone 2, Sony Xperia Z3, and the Xperia Z3 Compact.

LineageOS 18.1 is available for a ton of devices and if you want to read more about it and the devices that have received support recently, you can check out our extensive coverage on the topic and get flashing!

Tags lineageLineage OSLineageOS 18POCO F2 ProRedmi K30 ProSamsung Galaxy Note 10Samsung Galaxy S10Samsung Galaxy S10 5GSamsung Galaxy S10 PlusSamsung Galaxy S10eSSamsung Galaxy Note 10+

About author

Sumukh Rao
Sumukh Rao

A tech fanatic with a hunger for knowledge in the ever-growing field of science and technology. An avid quizzer and a gadget critic who loves simplifying tech for the masses has a keen interest in modding Android devices.

Load Comments