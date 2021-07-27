LineageOS 18.1 now Supports the Samsung Galaxy S10, Note 10, Xiaomi Mi 10T, and the Poco F2 Pro

LineageOS is one of the most popular custom ROMs out there. If you are an active member of the XDA Forums or you’re familiar with the third-party development scene, you would have heard about LineageOS. Available for a plethora of devices, LineageOS 18.1 brings Android 11 to both older and newer phones, and now, a few more devices have been added to the list — Samsung Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, Xiaomi Mi 10T, and the Poco F2 Pro AKA the Redmi K30 Pro.

If you have any of these devices and you’re not a fan of the stock interface, you can now add a fresh coat of paint to your phone with LineageOS 18.1. It’s fast, snappy, doesn’t have any sort of bloatware/pre-installed apps, and you get regular updates. You can get the latest build of LineageOS for these devices by following the Wiki links below:

Device Codename and Wiki Link Maintainer(s) Galaxy S10 beyond1lte Linux4 Galaxy S10 5G beyondx Linux4 Galaxy S10+ beyond2lte Linux4 Galaxy S10e beyond0lte Linux4 Galaxy Note 10 d1 Linux4 Galaxy Note 10+ d2s Linux4 Galaxy Note 10+ 5G d2x Linux4 Xiaomi Mi 10T/10T Pro apollon Ramisky

SebaUbuntu Poco F2 Pro/Redmi K30 Pro lmi SebaUbuntu

The wiki link next to each phone’s model will take you to a page that has the download link as well as instructions to install. Needless to say, you will need an unlocked bootloader and a custom recovery like TWRP to install LineageOS 18.1 on your device. The installation process varies for every device, so make sure you follow the correct instructions. You will also need a gapps package to flash along with LineageOS since the ROM doesn’t come with Google services pre-installed.

If you haven’t used LineageOS before or are new to the custom ROM scene, you can check out our detailed review of LineageOS 18.1 to get an idea of the way it works and the features it offers. While these were the new set of devices to be added under LineageOS 18.1 support, a few devices have also been bumped up from LineageOS 17.1 to 18.1. These include the FairPhone 2, Sony Xperia Z3, and the Xperia Z3 Compact.

LineageOS 18.1 is available for a ton of devices and if you want to read more about it and the devices that have received support recently, you can check out our extensive coverage on the topic and get flashing!