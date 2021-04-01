LineageOS 18.1 based on Android 11 is here for nearly 60 devices
LineageOS 18.1 based on Android 11 is here for nearly 60 devices

There is no dearth of custom ROM choices in the aftermarket development scene, but if there’s one that we could consider to be “the biggest” of them all, then that would be LineageOS. There are so many reasons why the LineageOS project is loved by the community, and it’s not just for all the features that the custom ROM offers on top of vanilla AOSP. Thanks to the Device Support Requirements Charter, if you choose to flash an official build of LineageOS on a supported device, you can be rest assured that your device will be running stable software that is also kept up to date against serious security vulnerabilities — often well beyond the end of official manufacturer support. Now, the team is ready to move on to its next big milestone: LineageOS 18.1 is finally here with Android 11 as the base.

Why Lineage 18.1 and not 18.0?

As is the norm, with a major version number change comes a big platform update. While rebasing of the LineageOS codebase atop Android 11’s source code does justify the “18” part, the subversion change involves something else. Instead of bumping up the minor version number, Google continues the tradition of rolling out big feature updates for new Android versions via “Pixel Feature Drop”. Hence, the LineageOS team has decided to jump up on the subversion, going from 18.0 to 18.1.

New features in LineageOS 18.1

LineageOS 18.1 comes with several new features and enhancements:

  • Security patches from April 2020 to March 2021 have been merged to LineageOS 15.1 through 18.1.
    • 18.1 builds are currently based on the android-11.0.0_r32 tag, which is the Pixel series unified
      tag.
  • Wi-Fi display is available for newer Qualcomm devices, on a device-by-device basis.
  • WebView has been updated to Chromium 89.0.4389.105.
  • The Recorder app has been vastly improved in more ways than can be counted, go leave yourself a voice-memo so you don’t forget that great idea!
    • Screen recording has been moved to a QS tile to match AOSP’s behavior.
    • The user interface has been revamped and there’s also now a UI for easily viewing, managing, and sharing your voice notes.
    • It’s now possible to choose the quality of your audio recordings to save space.
    • It’s now possible to pause and resume recordings.
  • The FOSS Etar app has been forked, improved, and shipped in place of the stagnant and largely
    unmaintained AOSP calendar.
  • The Calyx institute’s FOSS Seedvault application has been included as a built-in backup solution.
    • To use it, navigate to Settings -> System -> Backup, and “Change backup provider” to Seedvault. You can then click “Seedvault Backup” to configure, schedule, and encrypt backups!
    • Backups created with Seedvault can be uploaded on your Nextcloud instance, an external USB drive or kept on your local storage.
  • There is now an option on non-A/B devices to update the recovery image alongside the OS, just as the stock OS would!
    • To use this, either enable the option during the initial device setup, or navigate to Settings -> System -> (Show More) Updater -> Three Dot Menu in the top right -> and check “Update recovery alongside OS”.
  • The music app, Eleven now has a more up-to-date UI and integrates nicely with all the new android
    features for music players such as seeking from the notification.
  • All LineageOS apps now have support for dark mode.

Apart from the improvements mentioned above, the following changes have also been incorporated in the LineageOS 18.1 and 17.1 codebase:

  • LineageOS recovery now has a new, colorful, and fun UI that is much more accessible.
  • The firewall can block all connections now by making apps think that the device is in airplane mode.
  • The team has introduced a new expandable volume dialog UI.
  • The partial screenshots have had multiple feature additions, and ties in with AOSP’s new “instant screenshot” feature.
  • Trebuchet now supports icon packs.
  • ADB root was reworked to ensure compatibility with other 3rd party root solutions.

Additional changes

Sensitive phone numbers

LineageOS now offers a helpline contact list, which can be accessed at the 3-dot menu in the stock dialer app. All the numbers in the list are considered as “sensitive”, which means they are automatically hidden from the call log. The list of country-specific sensitive numbers is available on GitHub, and everyone who wants to help by adding new numbers can submit the changes through Gerrit.

Addon.d-v3

The addon.d module now supports additional system partitions, including /vendor, /product, and /system_ext. This change was done to streamline all backup and restore operations in these partitions.

LineageOS 18.1 – Official builds for supported devices

Now, on to the actual devices that were announced to support LineageOS 18.1. The first batch is already quite large, and given time, more developers are likely to expand the list as they complete the device bring-up and meet the requirements laid out in the Device Support Requirements Charter. Note that not all of the builds may be live at the time this article was first published, so check back to see if a build is available for your device.

Sr. No.Device and Forum LinkDevice codename and Wiki LinkMaintainer
1.Essential PH-1matahaggertk, intervigil, npjohnson, rashed
2.F(x)tec Pro1pro1bgcngm, intervigil, mccreary, npjohnson, tdm
3.Google Nexus 6shamuElektroschmock, npjohnson
4.Google Nexus 7 2013 (Wi-Fi, Repartitioned)floxnpjohnson, surblazer, Elektroschmock
5.Google Pixel 2walleyeEamo5
6.Google Pixel 2 XLtaimenEamo5
7.Google Pixel 3asargocdesai, npjohnson
8.Google Pixel 3a XLbonitocdesai, npjohnson
9.Google Pixel 4flamecdesai, Eamo5, npjohnson
10.Google Pixel 4 XLcoralcdesai, Eamo5, npjohnson
11.Google Pixel 4asunfishPeterCxy, cdesai
12.Google Pixel 4a 5Gbramblealeasto
13.Google Pixel 5redfinaleasto
14.LeEco Le Max2x2tortel, ThEMarD
15.LeEco Le Pro3 / Le Pro3 Elitezl1codeworkx, mosimchah
16.LG G2 (AT&T)d800aleasto
17.LG G2 (Canadian)d803aleasto
18.LG G2 (International)d802aleasto
19.LG G2 (T-Mobile)d801aleasto
20.LG G5 (International)h850aleasto, npjohnson, x86cpu
21.LG G5 (T-Mobile)h830aleasto, npjohnson, x86cpu
22.LG G5 (US Unlocked)rs988aleasto, npjohnson, x86cpu
23.LG V20 (AT&T)h910aleasto, npjohnson, x86cpu
24.LG V20 (Global)h990aleasto, npjohnson, x86cpu
25.LG V20 (Sprint)ls997aleasto, npjohnson, x86cpu
26.LG V20 (T-Mobile)h918aleasto, npjohnson, x86cpu
27.LG V20 (US Unlocked)us996aleasto, npjohnson, x86cpu
28.LG V20 (Verizon)vs995aleasto, npjohnson, x86cpu
29.Motorola Moto G6 PlusevertJleeblanch
30.Motorola Moto G7rivererfanoabdi, Npjohnson, SyberHexen
31.Motorola Moto G7 PlaychannelSyberHexen, deadman96385, erfanoabdi, Npjohnson
32.Motorola Moto G7 PluslakeJleeblanch, npjohnson
33.Motorola Moto G7 PoweroceanSyberHexen, erfanoabdi, Npjohnson
34.Motorola Moto One PowerchefRohan Hasabe (Hasaber8)
35.Motorola Moto X4paytonerfanoabdi, ThEMarD
36.Motorola Moto Z2 Forcenasherfanoabdi, npjohnson
37.Motorola Moto Z3 PlaybeckhamJleeblanch
38.Nextbit Robinetherjavelinanddart, npjohnson
39.Nokia 6.1 (2018)PL2npjohnson, theimpulson
40.OnePlus Onebaconnpjohnson
41.OnePlus 3 / 3Toneplus3dianlujitao
42.OnePlus 5cheeseburgercodeworkx, jrizzoli, xingrz, amartinz, jumoog, trautamaki
43.OnePlus 5Tdumplingamartinz, codeworkx, trautamaki
44.OnePlus 8instantnoodleuLtRaNoOb
45.OnePlus 8 Proinstantnoodlepnpjohnson
46.OnePlus 8TkebabLuK1337
47.Razer Phonecherylmikeioannina, javelinanddart
48.Samsung Galaxy S4 (SGH-I337)jflteattarco, npjohnson, side
49.Samsung Galaxy S4 (SCH-R970, SPH-L720)jfltesprarco, npjohnson, side
50.Samsung Galaxy S4 (SCH-I545)jfltevzwarco, npjohnson, side
51.Samsung Galaxy S4 (GT-I9505/G, SGH-I337M, SGH-M919)jfltexxarco, npjohnson, side
52.Samsung Galaxy S4 Activejactiveltearco, npjohnson, side
53.Samsung Galaxy S4 Value Edition (GT-I9515/L)jfveltearco, npjohnson, side
54.Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e (LTE)gts4lvbgcngm, LuK1337
55.Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e (Wi-Fi)gts4lvwifiLuK1337, bgcngm
56.Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Wi-Fi)gta4xlwifiLinux4
57.Sony Xperia 10kirinLuK1337
58.Sony Xperia 10 PlusmermaidLuK1337
59.Sony Xperia XA2pioneerLuK1337, Stricted, cdesai
60.Sony Xperia XA2 PlusvoyagerLuK1337
61.Sony Xperia XA2 UltradiscoveryLuK1337
62.Xiaomi Mi 5geminibgcngm, defer, h2o64
63.Xiaomi Mi 5s PlusnatriumLuK1337
64.Xiaomi Mi 8dipperinfrag
65.Xiaomi Mi 8 LiteplatinaSebaUbuntu
66.Xiaomi Mi Mixlithiumbalika011, blunden
67.Xiaomi Mi Mix 2Spolarisbgcngm
68.Xiaomi Mi Note 2scorpioLuK1337
69.Xiaomi Poco F1berylliumbgcngm, warabhishek
70.Xiaomi Redmi 7oncliteDhina17

Generic Targets

With the introduction of LineageOS 18.1, the team also has another major announcement. Android Virtual Device (AVD), i.e. the default emulator environment provided by Android Studio, is now an officially supported build target. It is also possible to build GSI‘s in both mobile and Android TV configurations using these targets, although the official download portal isn’t going to host any such pre-compiled builds. Nonetheless, this is a crucial step forward for the project as it clearly demonstrates the team’s commitment to popularize the custom ROM bringup exercise.

What if my device is not listed here?

Just because your device isn’t listed here does not mean that you can’t get to enjoy LineageOS 18.1 by now. Because of its open source nature, there are a number of unofficial builds for many devices on our forums, many of which will eventually end up becoming official builds as development progresses. What’s more: most of them are, by now, perfectly stable as daily drivers, with the occasional minor quirk.

If you want to dive right in, check out this index and look for unofficial Android 11-based LineageOS 18.1 builds for your device. If, however, you’re afraid of something going wrong, then it’s wise to wait for official builds to arrive.

How to upgrade to LineageOS 18.1

If you’re not familiar with the process behind installing custom ROMs or, in general, modifying your phone, you’ll first need to unlock the bootloader of your device and install an updated custom recovery, such as LineageOS Recovery or TWRP, before attempting to do anything. Then, once LineageOS 18.1 builds become available for your device, you’ll need to install them through the custom recovery environment. Device-specific instructions may vary, so do check out the corresponding wiki page beforehand.

As for Google apps, they don’t come pre-installed on LineageOS 18.1 builds. The Open Gapps project has yet to offer Android 11 Gapps, so the team recommends you grab the MindTheGapps package instead.

New LineageOS 17.1 devices and retirement of LineageOS 16.0

While maintainers work towards bringing up devices to official LineageOS 18.1, you can still find automated weekly builds for a bunch of devices that are still supported under LineageOS 17.1 based on Android 10. Several devices have received official support for LineageOS 17.1 so far, while smartphones like the Redmi Note 7 regained its official status after being dropped out for a while. If you’re interested in trying the custom ROM on any of these devices, you can now download the recovery flashable package by clicking on “Get the builds here” on their respective Wiki pages (linked below).

LineageOS 17.1 Official Build List. Tap/click to expand.

Sr. No.Device and Forum LinkDevice codename and Wiki LinkMaintainer
1.ASUS ROG Phone III001DOrdenKrieger
2.ASUS Zenfone 5Z (ZS620KL)Z01Rrohanpurohit, Jackeagle, ThEMarD
3.BQ Aquaris Xbardockeloimuns, Quallenauge, Team aquaris-dev
4.BQ Aquaris X ProbardockproQuallenauge, Team aquaris-dev
5.Fairphone 3FP3dk1978
6.Google Pixelsailfishintervigil, razorloves
7.Google Pixel XLmarlinintervigil, razorloves
8.Google Pixel 3bluelinecdesai, intervigil, razorloves
9.Google Pixel 3 XLcrosshatchcdesai, intervigil, razorloves
10.Huawei Honor 5XkiwiBadDaemon
11.LeEco Le 2s2codeworkx, tImIbreakdown
12.Lenovo P2kuntaomikeioannina, highwaystar
13.LG G3 (Sprint)ls990Quallenauge, Team aquaris-dev
14.Motorola Edgeracererfanoabdi, Jleeblanch, SyberHexen
15.Motorola Moto E 2015 LTEsurniaalthafvly, theimpulson
16.Motorola Moto E5 Plus (XT1924-3/9)ahannahJarl-Penguin, karthick111, electimon, wh0dat
17.Motorola Moto E5 Plus (XT1924-6/7/8)hannahJarl-Penguin, karthick111, electimon, wh0dat
18.Motorola Moto E5 Plus (1924-1/2/4/5)rhannahJarl-Penguin, karthick111, electimon, wh0dat
19.Motorola Moto G 2015ospreyalthafvly, chil360
20.Motorola Moto G3 Turbomerlinalthafvly
21.Motorola Moto G4 Playharpiajro1979
22.Motorola Moto G5cedricJarl-Penguin
23.Motorola Moto G5SmontanaJarl-Penguin, wiktorek140
24.Motorola Moto X 2014victarajro1979, linckandrea, npjohnson
25.Motorola Moto X PlayluxQuallenauge, Team aquaris-dev
26.Nubia Z17nx563jBeYkeRYkt
27.OnePlus 2oneplus2OzzysCmAcc, aviraxp
28.OnePlus 7guacamolebAshwinRC
29.OnePlus 7T ProhotdogLuK1337
30.OnePlus NordaviciiKakatkarAkshay
31.Realme 2 ProRMX1801sb6596
32.Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016)a3xeltedanwood76, Stricted
33.Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016)a5xeltedanwood76, Stricted
34.Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)a5y17ltefiliprrs
35.Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016)a7xeltesourajitk, danwood76, Stricted
36.Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)a7y17ltefiliprrs
37.Samsung Galaxy J7 (2015)j7eltedariotrombello, danwood76, Stricted
38.Samsung Galaxy Note 3 LTE (N9005/P)hltehaggertk, npjohnson
39.Samsung Galaxy Note 3 LTE (N9008V)hltechnhaggertk, npjohnson
40.Samsung Galaxy Note 3 LTE (N900K/L/S)hltekorhaggertk, npjohnson
41.Samsung Galaxy Note 3 LTE (N900T/V/W8)hltetmohaggertk, npjohnson
42.Samsung Galaxy S III Neo (Dual SIM)s3ve3gdsPythonLimited, fcuzzocrea, Teledurak
43.Samsung Galaxy S III Neo (Samsung Camera)s3ve3gjvPythonLimited, fcuzzocrea, Teledurak
44.Samsung Galaxy S III Neo (Sony Camera)s3ve3gxxPythonLimited, fcuzzocrea, Teledurak
45.Samsung Galaxy S5 Neos5neoltedanwood76, Stricted
46.Samsung Galaxy S5 Active (G870F)klteactivexxjavelinanddart, npjohnson
47.Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE (G9006V/8V)kltechnhaggertk
48.Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE (G900F/M/R4/R7/T/V/W8)kltehaggertk
49.Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE (G900I/P)kltedvhaggertk
50.Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE (G900K/L/S)kltekorhaggertk
51.Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE (SC-04F/SCL23)kltekdihaggertk
52.Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE Duos (G9006W/8W)kltechnduohaggertk
53.Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE Duos (G900FD/MD)klteduoshaggertk
54.Sony Xperia XZ2akariolivier97, sjllls
55.Sony Xperia XZ2 Compactxz2colivier97, sjllls
56.Sony Xperia Z3z3Tom1000, Myself5
57.Sony Xperia Z3 Compactz3cArianK16a
58.Sony Xperia Tablet Z2 LTEcastorsnc
59.Wileyfox Swiftcrackling115ek
60.Wingtech Redmi 2wt88047nicknitewolf
61.Xiaomi Mi 6XwayneIsaac Chen
62.Xiaomi Mi A1tissotabhinavgupta371
63.Xiaomi Mi A2jasmine_sproutmikeioannina
64.Xiaomi Mi Note 3jasondianlujitao
65.Xiaomi Redmi K20 / Mi 9TdavinciPig
66.Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Prowhyredsrfarias, SebaUbuntu
67.Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 ProtwolipDD3Boh
68.Xiaomi Redmi Note 7lavenderUltraGamerHD
69.Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 / 8TginkgoDarkJoker360
70.Yandex PhoneAmberHighwayStar, vm03

With the release of official Android 11-based builds, the LineageOS 16.0 build role is being officially discontinued. In fact, official 16.0 builds based on Android 9 Pie are no longer be published since February 15, 2021. However, the existing 16.0 branches will remain open for contributions like security patches, and developers will still be able to build new, unofficial 16.0 builds. In case you’re no stranger to custom ROM development and you would like to submit one of these devices for official support, you can follow the instructions present over here.

The complete list of devices that are being discontinued during this transition phase can be found below:

Retired LineageOS 16.0/17.1 Device List. Tap/click to expand.

Deprecated from LineageOS 16.0 roster:

Sr. No.Device and Forum LinkDevice codename and Wiki Link
1.ASUS ZenFone 3zenfone3
2.ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1X00TD
3.ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M2X01BD
4.BQ Aquaris X2zangya
5.BQ Aquaris X2 Prozangyapro
6.Honor View 10berkeley
7.Huawei P Smartfigo
8.Huawei P20 Liteanne
9.Huawei P20 Procharlotte
10.Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Plus LTEYTX703L
11.Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Plus Wi-FiYTX703F
12.OPPO F1f1f
13.OPPO R5/R5sr5
14.OPPO R7sr7sf
15.OPPO R7 Plusr7plus
16.Samsung Galaxy Grand 2 Duosms013g
17.Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE-Alentislte
18.Samsung Galaxy S5 Pluskccat6
19.Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 8.0 Wi-Figts28vewifi
20.Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 Wi-Figts210vewifi
21.Xiaomi Mi 5scapricorn
22.Xiaomi Redmi 3S/3Xland
23.Xiaomi Redmi 4(X)santoni
24.ZUK Z1ham

Deprecated from LineageOS 17.1 roster:

Sr. No.Device and Forum LinkDevice codename and Wiki Link
1.Samsung Galaxy Note 9crownlte
2.Samsung Galaxy S9starlte
3.Samsung Galaxy S9+star2lte
4.Realme 3 ProRMX1851
5.Xiaomi Redmi Note 4mido

Featured image credits: Asher Simons (vazguard)

