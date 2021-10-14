An early build of LineageOS 19.0 based on Android 12 is available for the Exynos Galaxy S10 series

Google officially announced Android 12 last week and uploaded the source code to AOSP. While the stable update hasn’t started rolling out to Pixel devices, the third-party development community is already hard at work releasing custom ROMs based on the latest version of Android for older smartphones. Over the last week, a lot of phones have received a custom ROM based on Android 12. The Exynos variant of the Samsung Galaxy S10 series is the latest to join the Android 12 custom ROM party.

XDA Forums: Galaxy S10 || Galaxy S10+ || Galaxy S10e

XDA Recognized Developer Ivan_Meler has released an early build of LineageOS 19.0 based on Android 12 for the Galaxy S10, S10E, and S10+. For an initial release, the ROM appears to be relatively stable. Things like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, fingerprint reader, sound, cameras, and so on are all reportedly working fine. Moreover, Magisk is also working. However, VoLTE and VoWiFi are broken in this initial build. The developer mentions that the ROM is missing a lot of LineageOS-specific features, which will be added in subsequent updates.

The ROM also includes support for monet, Android 12’s wallpaper-based theming system. The theming system creates color palettes based on the dominant color scheme of your wallpaper and applies them to Quick Settings tiles, lockscreen, Settings, pop-ups, and apps.

If you own a Galaxy S10 series phone and want to get a taste of Android 12, head over to the thread linked below, where you’ll find the ROM zip, installation instructions, and additional info. It goes without saying that you’ll need an unlocked bootloader and a custom recovery like TWRP installed on your phone to install this ROM. You’ll also need to flash a GApps package if you want Google apps and services on your device. If you’re new to custom ROMs, be sure to check out our guides on how to install a custom ROM and how to pick the right GApps package. As always, make sure to take a backup of your important data beforehand.

Download LineageOS 19.0 for the Exynos Galaxy S10 series