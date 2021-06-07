LineageOS 18 builds are here for the OnePlus 9 Pro, Razer Phone 2, and Lenovo P2

The LineageOS team has been hard at work extending LineageOS 18.1 builds based on Android 11 to more devices. The team released the first official builds for nearly 60 devices earlier this year in March and added several more devices over the next few months. Now, the team has extended support to a few more devices, including the OnePlus 9 Pro, the Razer Phone 2, and the Lenovo P2.

If you have one of these devices, you can now download LineageOS 18.1 by following the Wiki links mentioned in the table below. (Note: The Wiki link for the OnePlus 9 Pro wasn’t live at the time of writing. You may have to wait a while to access the download link.)

Device Codename and Wiki link Maintainer(s) OnePlus 9 Pro lemonadep – Razer Phone 2 aura mikeioannina

npjohnson Lenovo P2 kuntao mikeioannina

After downloading the LineageOS 18.1 build for your device, you can follow the guide linked in your phone’s Wiki page to install the build on your device. Do note that the installation instructions might vary per device, so make sure you follow the correct instructions, or you may end up bricking your phone.

If you missed our launch announcement and review of LineageOS 18.1, here’s a quick refresher. The latest custom ROM from the LineageOS team is based on Android 11, and it brings several new features and improvements to the table. Some of the main highlights include a built-in backup feature, revamped Recorder and Music apps, dark mode support on all LineageOS apps, and icon pack support. Check out our in-depth review of LineageOS 18.1 for more details.

Along with the devices mentioned above, LineageOS 18.1 is also available for the OnePlus 7T, the Google Pixel 3 series, the ASUS ZenFone 5Z, the Xiaomi Mi A2, and several other devices. You can find an extensive list of supported devices in the launch post linked above. Alternatively, you can check out our recent LineageOS 18 coverage by following this link to learn more about all the other devices that have received support in the last few months.