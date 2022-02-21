LineageOS 18.1 adds support for the Xiaomi Mi 10T/Mi 10i 5G, Moto G100, and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The LineageOS team is working hard on LineageOS 19.0, the next major revision of the popular custom ROM based on Android 12. While we don’t know when the new version will be officially landing, the team continues to extend LineageOS 18.1 support to more and more devices. After releasing LineageOS 18.1 for the OnePlus 9, Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, and Xiaomi Mi A1 late last month, the team has added three new devices to the LineageOS 18.1 build roaster.

Official builds of LineageOS 18.1 based on Android 11 are now available for the Motorola Moto G100, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE, and Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite / Mi 10i 5G / Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G.

If you own any of these devices and want to try out the ROM, the table linked below has everything you need. Clicking on the WiKi link corresponding to your device will take you to the device page, where the ROM zip and flashing instructions are provided.

Device WiKi link/codename Maintainers Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite / Mi 10i 5G/ Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G gauguin Lynnrin Motorola Moto G100 nio dianlujitao Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (LTE) gts4xl haggertk

Linux4

It goes without saying that you’ll need an unlocked bootloader and a custom recovery like TWRP installed on your phone to install this ROM. If these words sound alien to you, you can refer to our guide on how to replace the stock recovery of your Android device with TWRP.

Note that LineageOS doesn’t come pre-installed with Google Apps or GApps, so you’ll have to flash them separately after installing the ROM. If you’re not sure which GApps package to choose, we have a step-by-step guide on that as well. Last but not least, make sure to take a full backup of your important data beforehand.

The LineageOS team recently dropped support for LineageOS 17.1 due to the lack of space on their build servers. The team has started testing build systems for LineageOS 19.0 though there’s no word yet on when the new version will be officially released.