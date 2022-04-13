LineageOS adds new wallpapers and icons in anticipation of official 19.1 release

The team behind LineageOS is hard at work on an official release for their bump up to 19.1 with Android 12L as the base. While the official release and announcement are still some time away, the ROM team is preparing other goodies that are needed in the official release. These include new wallpapers and icons, and you can already make use of the wallpapers before the full ROMs roll out.

As spotted on the LineageOS Gerrit, LineageOS 19.1 will come with new wallpapers. These wallpapers have been designed by Asher Simonds for use within the ROM. You can catch a preview of these, as shared by XDA Recognized Developer npjohnson.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

If you want to download any particular wallpaper, just head on over to Gerrit linked below, scroll down to the relevant files, click it open, and save it on your device. Alternatively, you can also install a freshly built unofficial LineageOS 19.1 and open the on-device wallpaper picker and set it as your wallpaper.

LineageOS 19.1 also comes with new icons for the system apps, now using vector drawables instead of PNGs. You can catch a glimpse of it if you install a fresh unofficial LineageOS 19.1 build.

LineageOS is the most popular custom ROM for Android, carrying over the legacy of CyanogenMod and others before it. The latest official version of the ROM that is publicly available remains LineageOS 18.1 based on Android 11. But with Android 12 and Android 12L now available, the ROM will be making the jump to 19.1 based on Android 12L soon. The team had already announced the deprecation of LineageOS 17.1 in pursuit of this goal.

When is official LineageOS 19.1 arriving, you ask? Stay tuned, and don’t ask the devs for an ETA. If you’re impatient, you can always install an unofficial build, or better, build it yourself for your device.

Source: LineageOS Gerrit (1), (2), Asher Simonds