LineageOS 19 is now available for the Moto Edge 20, Google ADT-3, and Dynalink 4K Box

After releasing LineageOS 19 based on Android 12 for the OnePlus 8 series, Galaxy A52 4G, and Galaxy A72 late last month, the LineageOS team has now extended support to three more devices. The latest devices to make it to the LineageOS 19 build roster include the Moto Edge 20, the Google ADT-3, and Walmart’s Dynalink 4K Box.

The Moto Edge 20 is a mid-range device from last year. It packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chip, a 6.7-inch 144Hz OLED display, a 108MP quad-camera setup, and a 4,000mAh battery. The phone launched with Android 11, but Motorola has since updated it to Android 12. If you’re not a fan of the stock Android 12 release, you can now flash LineageOS 19 on it to see if it offers a better experience.

The Google ADT-3 is an Android TV device for developers. Google launched it with Android TV 10 back in January 2020 to help developers test their apps on a device running the release. If you still have it lying around, you can now update it to Android 12 with LineageOS 19.

Similarly, the Dynalink 4K Box is an Android TV device from Walmart that launched with Android TV 10. Although Walmart has been doing a decent job of releasing firmware updates for the device, it hasn’t rolled out an OS upgrade. So, if you want to try out Android 12 on the device, you can flash LineageOS 19 by following the link provided below.

Sr. No. Device and Forum Link Device codename and Wiki Link Maintainer 1. Moto Edge 20 berlin npjohnson

SGCMarkus 2. Google ADT-3 deadpool npjohnson

stricted

webgeek1234

deadman96385

trautamaki

luca020400

aleasto 3. Dynalink 4K Box wade npjohnson

bgcngm

stricted

webgeek1234

deadman96385

trautamaki

luca020400

aleasto

To flash LineageOS 19, you’ll have to unlock your device’s bootloader and install a custom recovery like TWRP. If you’re not sure how to go about that, you can follow the steps provided in our how to install a custom ROM and how to install TWRP guides. Once you’re done unlocking the bootloader and installing TWRP, go through the installation instructions and other linked documentation provided in the Wiki pages linked above. Also, take a backup of your data, or you might lose it during installation.

Note that LineageOS 19 does not come with Google apps pre-installed. You’ll have to flash a compatible GApps package after installing the ROM if you want to use any Google apps or services. Check out our guide on how to download and install the latest GApps for detailed instructions.

Along with extending LineageOS 19 support to these three devices, the LineageOS team has added the Sony Xperia X and the Sony Xperia X Compact to the LineageOS 18.1 build roster. In addition, the team has dropped the Zenfone Max M1 and Zenfone Max M2 from the LineageOS 18.1 build roster.